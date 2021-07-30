It's been almost eight years since the release of GTA Online and it has undoubtedly been Rockstar Games' most successful game. GTA Online is the online version of GTA 5 which has also broken quite a few world records such as the one for the highest revenue generated by an entertainment product in 24 hours.

GTA 5 was released on the 17th of September 2013. On the day of its release, the game sold 11.21 million units in its first 24 hours, making it the highest-selling game on its release date. GTA 5 generated revenue of $815.7 million in just one day and crossed the 1 billion mark in sales after just three days on September 20, 2013.

The game today has 7 world records under its name including the highest-grossing video game in 24 hours and the most viewed trailer for an action-adventure videogame. Though all this got the game its initial fame back in 2013, Rockstar Games has not failed to keep the title as relevant today as it was all those years ago.

5 reasons why GTA Online will stay active for years to come

Rockstar Support it

GTA Online is Rockstar Games' priced possession, and for the right reasons. It made the company what it is today. The records that the game broke, and the money that it made, is what makes Rockstar Games such a behemoth in the industry.

To show its appreciation, the company still supports the game and releases updates even eight years after its release.

The Strong community

No game is successful if the players don't love it. GTA Online began as a game with players doing everything to make the community a strong and fulfilling place.

With a lot of GTA Online content on YouTube, social media and a strong Reddit forum page, the game will always have people helping each other, hence making it more enjoyable.

Unlimited Possibilities

The game has unlimited possibilities. GTA Online is not just a heist game, or a racing title. It can be played in any style that players want to. They can be businessmen, drug dealers, car deals, or grievers too.

With the large number of game modes in the title, the possibilities of playing styles in GTA are infinite.

GTA Online is for the players

GTA Online is such a big success because Rockstar constantly entertains community requests. It's always been a game that players wanted. Even when GTA 5 was created, it was made with the intention to please the gamers.

The game tried to introduce everything that the community wanted and asked for back in the GTA 4 days.

Monopoly

GTA Online is a monopoly when it comes to being a lawless MMO RPG with so many different playstyles. Players can do anything they want in this game. It's like living a second life in GTA Online where people can communicate and interact with others in a fun and brutal way if needed.

No other game reaches this caliber of gameplay and player base, making it the only name known and worth knowing in the market.

The Verdict

GTA Online is one of the biggest games on the planet and with the way Rockstar Games keeps it alive, there is no doubt that it will be relevant for years to come.

