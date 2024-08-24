5 reasons why GTA Vice City Stories remastered will make sense before GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto fans often ask for remasters of previous entries in the series, and a GTA Vice City Stories remaster is near the top of the list. Since Rockstar is preparing to launch its upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto VI, in Fall 2025, this would be the perfect time to release a Vice City Stories remaster. It will keep everyone busy while waiting for the next mainline title.

A remaster of the game is in high demand, and it was never ported to PC or mobile. It's also an underrated story every Grand Theft Auto fan should get to relish.

So, we've listed numerous reasons why a GTA Vice City Stories remaster makes sense before Grand Theft Auto VI.

Why GTA Vice City Stories remastered makes sense before GTA 6

1) Was never ported to PC or mobile

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories was first launched in 2006 as a handheld game for the PSP, much like Liberty City Stories. However, it was never ported to mobile, unlike the latter. Over the years, many fans have asked if it's possible to remaster or re-release GTA Vice City Stories for PC or mobile (Android/iOS).

As such, this is the perfect time to release a remastered version, before Grand Theft Auto VI comes out and players get busy with it.

2) Huge demand for a remaster

Since GTA Vice City Stories is the only 3D Universe game to have never been released on PC or mobile, there have been huge demands for a remaster. Some modders had taken it upon themselves to craft a working version of the game built over San Andreas, but the project didn't go far.

It remains one of the most commonly emulated games on mobile devices, and even on PC, when it comes to the PSP emulator. It should be noted that Vice City Stories is the fourth best-selling game on the handheld console whereas Liberty City Stories sits number one. As such, this popularity shouldn't be surprising.

3) Underrated storyline

Victor starts as a military man (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories was released just before Grand Theft Auto IV, so there are subtle hints of the tonal shift that Rockstar was introducing for the latter game. The story starts with the revelation that our protagonist Victor Vance has already met a tragic end, perishing in the very beginning of Vice City.

Subsequently, it's made evident that Victor is a victim of circumstances, growing up with a neglectful parent and even losing his job because of a corrupt superior. Louise's demise shows a drastic difference between VCS and its predecessors. This is why every Grand Theft Auto fan should experience this game, and a remaster would be the best way to do it.

4) Revisiting Vice City

Grand Theft Auto VI features a Vice City map, despite being set in Leonida and the city expected to be a part of it. This rendition of Vice City looks much different, as expected since it's essentially a completely different and much larger recreation. Before heading on over to this modern-day HD Universe variant of Vice City, players should engross themselves in some nostalgia with the tiny world of GTA Vice City Stories.

The game features the same map as Vice City but set two years prior (1984), and with some minor changes. A remaster would make this world seem much nicer and more detailed.

5) A feature-rich but short game

New vehicles in Vice City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City Stories boasts several improvements over the original Vice City. There are new weapons, methods of melee combat, vehicles, more immersive missions, types of side-missions, and even the ability to swim. One of the biggest highlights is the empire management system that lets you fight and take over other gangs while upgrading and maintaining your own.

The game isn't too long, so anybody can pick up and be done with it pretty easily. As such, a Vice City Stories remaster would be a good way to spend your time while waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI.

