"Interactive map yay or nay?": GTA 6 fans stand divided over Crew 2-like Vice City map

Not much has been revealed about GTA 6 officially so far, but there are plenty of fan theories, ideas, and speculations. One such idea recently came from Redditor u/aatsipoppaa98, who asked the Grand Theft Auto community if they would like to see an interactive map in the upcoming Rockstar Games title, akin to Ubisoft's 2018 release - Crew 2. They even attached an image for reference that can be seen in the following post:

Trending

Reacting to it, u/AbdiBabdiUhh said that while the idea was interesting, Rockstar may not consider implementing such a thing:

"Wow, I never thought about that, I don't think Rockstar will ever consider this but it would be interesting to see how it will look"

Comment byu/aatsipoppaa98 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

u/Justify-My-Love too agreed that a 3D map would be cool and that it might end up being featured in Grand Theft Auto 6, but they would still prefer having a 2D map instead, as that reminded them of older Grand Theft Auto titles:

"Like a 3D map? It would be a cool feature but I honestly like the 2D map because it reminds me of the older games."

A fan discusses the type of map they would like to see in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

In fact, many said they would prefer having a 2D map as that has been the series' style so far.

Many fans want a classic 2D style map (Images via Reddit)

That being said, some wouldn't mind having a 3D map of Vice City in GTA 6, such as u/Sol_Searcher_ who found the concept amazing:

"Thats amazing! I want it!"

Those in favor of a 3D map in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via Reddit)

Nevertheless, how Rockstar Games will finally implement the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 remains to be seen, as that is yet to be officially revealed.

Fans debate over having a 2D or 3D style map of Vice City in GTA 6

A glimpse of Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some Grand Theft Auto fans would like Rockstar to stick with the classic 2D map style in the series' upcoming installment. However, not all mind seeing an evolution in this department, and find the idea of having a 3D interactive map of Vice City quite intriguing.

Unfortunately, we still don't know what Grand Theft Auto 6's map will actually look like. As already stated, it is yet to be officially revealed, but a group of fans has been working on the GTA 6 mapping project, trying to determine its possible shape and size using information from the leaks and the official trailer.

Fans had also carried out a similar mapping project before Grand Theft Auto 5's launch in 2013 and that turned out to be pretty accurate. So, it will be interesting to if that also happens to be the case with the sequel. The GTA 6 release date is set for Fall 2025, and more information should be revealed leading up to it.

Also Read: Will GTA 6 be on PC

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback