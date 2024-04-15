5 things GTA 6 should learn from GTA Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is a highly-valued title in the series, with GTA 6 offering many things to learn from it. After learning from the previous titles, Rockstar Games added several new changes and improvements. These lessons remain important to the foundation of the series and future titles could also improve from them. Despite being a handheld game, Liberty City Stories has the potential to inspire other major titles.

With that being said, this article lists five such things that Rockstar Games should implement in GTA 6 from Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories.

Note: This article is purely subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things from Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories that should be implemented in GTA 6

1) Fewer cutscenes

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the major improvements in the Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories gameplay is that there are fewer cutscenes compared to the earlier titles. The characters narrate the plot using regular movements instead of the game playing a completely different cutscene.

A similar treatment should be implemented in GTA 6 as well where the characters talk while moving and progressing the mission, instead of waiting several minutes to explain simple things. While cutscenes are important for the story, Rockstar Games should reserve them for crucial moments and plot twists. Fewer cutscenes will also keep some gamers happy.

2) Intriguing side missions

One can expect Rockstar Games to create an immersive GTA 6 story. However, side activities and missions are also crucial to the game, and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories nails that aspect.

The gaming studio should bring back side activities such as garbage collection, car salesmen, stuntmen, food delivery men, firefighters, and taxi drivers to GTA 6. In earlier titles, players could unlock new features and skills by carrying out side quests. This feature should return in the upcoming game and Rockstar should consider Liberty City Stories as a source of inspiration.

3) New mechanics

The Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories APK version has some unique features, some of which are missing from the latest mainstream titles. For example, Toni Cipriani can wield two weapons, which even Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton, and Trevor Philips cannot do.

These features should be brought back in GTA 6 as they help during combat. Rockstar Games could also reserve them for side quests and unlock them gradually as players complete the required missions. It is undoubtedly a great way to introduce players to new missions and skills.

4) Adds value to the lore

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories was the prequel to Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Advance and Rockstar Games skillfully composed the game to fit the narrative. The events of the game add real value to its successors.

Since we’ll be visiting Vice City for the third time in GTA 6, its presence should add value to the legacies of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Vice City Stories. The GTA 6 map should have Easter eggs and references that denote the location's history.

5) Highly focused on automobiles

The Infernus is one of the most popular vehicles from Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (Image via GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories focuses largely on automobiles as the faster way of commuting. You rarely find any air vehicles, which are difficult to fly. Thus, most players stick to the theme of Grand Theft of Autos.

The vehicle list in GTA 6 is also expected to be vast and Rockstar should prioritize land-based travelling more. Although flying and water vehicles are important at times, the studio should completely remove flying cars/bikes and futuristic submersibles from the upcoming game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want these features to return in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion