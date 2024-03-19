5 reasons to play GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony in 2024

GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony is a GTA 4 story DLC that Rockstar Games released in October 2009. It expanded Grand Theft Auto 4's lore from the perspective of its new protagonist, Luis Fernando Lopez, who has a few cameos in the main game. Despite having been released over a decade ago, it still holds up quite well.

Furthermore, its campaign is relatively short, and understandably so, as it is only a DLC. Nevertheless, it can deeply entertain those on the lookout for something new.

With that said, let's take a look at five reasons to play GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Getting a closer look at the HD Universe and more reasons to play GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony in 2024

1) One of the most underrated Grand Theft Auto campaigns

The Grand Theft Auto series features some of the most renowned video games ever made. Although GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony isn't as great as some of the franchise's top installments, it still has a very enjoyable story mode, which is quite underrated, likely due to it not being a standalone release.

The DLC's tone strikes a perfect balance between GTA 4's gritty atmosphere and GTA 5's light-hearted themes.

GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony, as mentioned, also includes some features that are absent from the main game, such as new weapons, base jumping, underground cage fighting, and more.

2) There is still time until Grand Theft Auto 6's release

GTA 6 will finally become available in 2025. The much-anticipated sequel will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles next year, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced. Although there are plenty of rumors suggesting an early 2025 release, that remains to be seen.

However, even if GTA 6 is supposed to be released early next year, there is still a lot of time before that happens. Playing The Ballad of Gay Tony can keep players engaged as they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2 and its release date.

3) Getting a closer look at the HD Universe

While this is yet to be confirmed, it seems likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in the same universe as Grand Theft Auto 4, its story DLCs, and Grand Theft Auto 5, which is the series' HD Universe.

Therefore, getting a deeper understanding of the HD Universe might help one understand the context or references to past events, if any, in the upcoming game. In addition to the standalone HD Universe installments, it would be wise to play through GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony before the series' next entry comes out.

4) Some of its characters could return in GTA 6

It is common to see characters from one Grand Theft Auto game appear in another. Given that The Ballad of Gay Tony has some of the most popular characters in the franchise, like Yusuf Amir, who also had a cameo in GTA Online's The Chop Shop update, it is possible that some of them might return in GTA 6.

While any returning characters from this DLC, or other titles, are yet to be confirmed, playing it would be a great way to prepare for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel.

5) Perfect for those bored of GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, GTA Online, is the place to access the series' latest content before GTA 6 releases. Rockstar Games have released updates for it regularly, with the latest one being the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist. However, many players have become bored of the multiplayer.

Playing GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony in 2024 can provide these players with a very different yet deeply entertaining experience.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you wish Rockstar also released story mode DLCs for GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion