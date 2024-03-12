5 reasons to play GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist is the latest piece of content in the popular multiplayer title. It debuted on March 7, 2024, and brought some new story missions and vehicles to the game. The entire campaign is quite fun and features Vincent Effenburger, Diamond Casino's ex-head of security, in a major role. Additionally, the missions can be played solo or in a group of four participants.

In a nutshell, the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist can be considered one of the best updates that GTA Online has welcomed in recent times. For those interested, here are five reasons to play GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Decent payout and other reasons to play GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist

1) Fun missions

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist features the following six missions in its campaign:

Slush Fund (Introduction and setup)

(Introduction and setup) Breaking and Entering (setup)

(setup) Concealed Weapons (setup)

(setup) Hit and Run (setup)

(setup) Disorganized Crime (setup)

(setup) Scene of the Crime (finale)

While not all of these missions are unique, they are quite fun, to say the least. Some of them also offer replayability to a certain degree, which will add just a little bit of freshness to each session.

Additionally, the finale can be approached aggressively or stealthily. This depends on how one completes the campaign's last setup mission, Disorganized Crime.

2) Great for beginners

Many GTA Online heists and story missions require owning an expensive property or vehicle as a prerequisite. However, the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid does not require any initial investment, making it an excellent choice for beginners since they are usually low on cash and cannot afford such items.

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid gets unlocked after a phone call from Vincent Effenburger. This will happen automatically upon spending a few minutes in Freemode, after which one must head over to the Vespucci Police Station marked with a yellow V on the map.

3) Decent payout

Completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist pays $500,000. Although there are other heists in the game that pay much more, this one is just as enjoyable, if not more, and can be completed pretty quickly and then replayed after its cooldown period.

Grinding the heist should allow one to generate a good amount of money over time, and the replayability offered by its missions should prevent the quest from becoming boring for a while.

Rockstar Games should add more of such quests in the future and also in its currently unannounced sequel, GTA Online 2.0.

4) To unlock the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

GTA Online's Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor was added to the game with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on March 7, 2024. It is available on Warstock Cache for $5,420,000.

That said, the vehicle only gets unlocked after one completes the Farm Raid's first mission, Slush Fund, as leader. Additionally, its price can brought down to $4,065,000 by completing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist as leader.

Although the Gauntlet Interceptor will still be quite expensive, the fact that it is a purchasable police car variant of the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire makes it pretty unique.

5) Something to stay busy with before GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 is highly anticipated among Grand Theft Auto fans. The long-awaited sequel's first trailer revealed its setting and introduced the game's female protagonist, Lucia. The next one is expected to shed some light on her partner, but that remains to be seen.

GTA 6's second trailer is rumored to arrive soon, but Rockstar Games hasn't announced an official release date. Until then, playing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist's entertaining campaign can help you stay busy, making the wait for the trailer a little easier.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion