5 reasons why players are disappointed with GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is finally getting an exclusive version of GTA 5, with a standalone Online mode. Many players across the world have been able to access the game and they're already trying it out.

While there are many reasons to be excited about it, this article explores the negative aspects, and presents several reasons that have left players disappointed.

5 reasons like presence of glitches are why PS5 and Xbox Series X/S' GTA 5 has disappointed players

1) Glitches are still present

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews NEWS: The Radio Wheel is broken on GTA Online PS5 // Xbox Series.



You can select a station but no music will play :(

Come on Rockstar NEWS: The Radio Wheel is broken on GTA Online PS5 // Xbox Series.You can select a station but no music will play :(Come on Rockstar https://t.co/XKAeo7ra1a

Despite moving on to a new console generation and promising some exciting new features, Rockstar couldn't manage to make the game bug-free. Several players have been reporting that the sound is bugged out as music goes silent inside nightclubs and on radio stations.

Others have reported new bugs that weren't there before. These include game-breaking bugs like the game crashing upon visiting Cayo Perico on the PS5, or all cars on the streets appearing black.

2) Car mirrors not working

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews Its 2022 and we still dont have working mirrors on vehicles in the 3rd console edition of GTAV :( Its 2022 and we still dont have working mirrors on vehicles in the 3rd console edition of GTAV :( https://t.co/O9AmvdqQhs

What might seem like a small detail was taken for granted by many players when Rockstar announced the 'Expanded and Enhanced' edition. Now that the game has been revealed, it seems that there was a valid reason behind removing the 'Expanded and Enhanced' subtitle from the name.

Players would have complained less about such details if this was a free upgrade, and not one which costs up to $40 ($20 after temporary discount).

3) Story Mode hasn't changed a bit

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews Story Mode is exactly the same, we cant find many changes Story Mode is exactly the same, we cant find many changes

Another reason that has players wondering why they bought the game is that no changes were made to Story Mode. Rockstar had already revealed everything to know about this edition, and they didn't mention any changes to Story Mode.

Yet, players were expecting to be surprised by minor changes that would make it worthwhile to replay the single-player story. The lack of them, therefore, has led to many players questioning whether they wish to buy this new edition or not.

4) No crossplay

A huge question that has been asked by GTA fans over and over is regarding crossplay. GTA Online never supported crossplay, but with this new edition, players wondered whether they would be able to play with last-gen players or not.

Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case as players have reported a lack of cross-play functionality.

5) PC data can't be transferred back

Gtamen @Gtamen I can transfer my XB1 character that was transferred from PS3 to XB1.



I can't transfer my PS4 character to was transferred from X360 to PS4 (and once from PS4 to PC, but they're seperate).



This character is rank 1189. Why? Why?! WHY?!?! I can transfer my XB1 character that was transferred from PS3 to XB1. I can't transfer my PS4 character to was transferred from X360 to PS4 (and once from PS4 to PC, but they're seperate). This character is rank 1189. Why? Why?! WHY?!?!

Any player who transfers from a console to a PC will be unable to transfer from the Xbox One/PS4 to the PS5/Xbox Series X|S. They must begin their careers from the beginning in this new edition of GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

