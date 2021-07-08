5 reasons to purchase a CEO office in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online features a number of great properties that promise a sizable return on investment, but none are quite as profitable as the CEO Office.

From free stuff to exclusive perks to business opportunities, there are many reasons to own a CEO office in GTA Online. In order to be a CEO in GTA Online, players will need to have at least $1,000,000 in cash.

This article highlights 5 of the most important reasons to own a CEO office in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 reasons to own a CEO office in GTA Online in 2021

#5 Free snacks

Image via Yan Live, Youtube

Not the main reason to own an office in GTA Online but not having to pay for energy-boosting drinks and tantalizing snacks is definitely a perk worth mentioning.

#4 Players can hire associates

Players who own an office in GTA Online can hire associates to help them nail time-consuming tasks in an efficient manner. Given how tricky GTA Online jobs can get, one might as well take advantage of having paid for a prohibitively expensive position and hire help to save time.

Associates do charge $5000 for every 15 minutes in the game, but most high-paying jobs can easily make up for that.

#3 Functions as a side hustle

Players who own an executive office in GTA Online can make some extra bucks on the side by grinding VIP jobs. These jobs are often easy to grind, and the payouts are generous, too.

Not only does VIP work allow players to rack up a good deal of in-game money, but it also guarantees some valuable RP in the process.

In order to do VIP work in GTA Online, here is what players need to do.

Note: VIP work can only be accessed in Freemode.

Bring up the interaction menu.

Scroll down to the bottom

Click on SecuroServ

Register as VIP

Name your organization

#2 Ability to spawn vehicles

Image via GTA Wiki

Players who own an executive office in GTA Online can also spawn certain vehicles right next to them.

Following are the vehicles the player can spawn with just a few taps on the user interface.

Turreted Limo

SuperVolito

XLS

Buzzard Attack Chopper

BeeJay XL

Baller LE LWB

Havok

Rumpo Custom

Dinghy

Volatus

Washington

Schafter LWB

Stretch

Super Diamond

Patriot

Sanchez

Duneloader

Bodhi

Cognoscenti

#1 - Import/Export business

This is perhaps the most important reason to register as a CEO in GTA Online and invest in an executive office.

A CEO office allows players to start the import/export business in GTA Online - one of the best ways to make money in the game.

There are two types of import/export businesses in GTA Online

Vehicle Warehouse Business

Special Cargo Warehouse Business

