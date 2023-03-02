5 reasons to revisit GTA Liberty City Stories in 2023

GTA Liberty City Stories is a pretty underrated game that many players should give a go in 2023. It's not as revolutionary as other titles like Grand Theft Auto V or San Andreas, but it still holds its place as a solid title that is full of fun.

Players can get Liberty City Stories on the PSP, PS2, PS3, iOS, Android, and PC (Emulation). They can pick whichever method is most convenient for them.

Listed below are five reasons why people should play GTA Liberty City Stories, whether for the first time or as a revisit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Good availability and 4 other reasons to play GTA Liberty City Stories (2023)

1) An underrated yet great game

The multiplayer aspect was pretty fun to play through back then (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's easy to overlook GTA Liberty City Stories in the face of other masterpieces within the franchise. However, those who give this title a shot will discover that it still has good to excellent features in the following categories:

Open-world design

Side activities

Radio stations

Characters

Plots

GTA Liberty City Stories is ultimately a solid game that can entertain players for several hours. The only downside is that it's not as modernized as the more recent titles, meaning some features are missing (like swimming).

2) Good availability

Liberty City Stories is pretty easy to play for a determined person (Image via Rockstar Games)

If one were to include backward compatibility, GTA Liberty City Stories can be played on a wide variety of PlayStation consoles. Not only that, but it is also available on mobile devices.

If players want to get a physical copy of the game, it's cheap on Amazon. They can get the PS2 disc around the $20 range on the site. That's pretty cheap for a classic title, especially since other video games from that era could cost far more. For example, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance costs over $400 on Amazon, and it was released around a similar time.

3) The best 3D Universe Liberty City

The town is still fun to explore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City is the most common setting for a Grand Theft Auto game, but its depictions within the series vary from one title to another. In the 3D Universe, there are:

III

Advance (it is part of the 3D Universe, contrary to its 2D sprites)

Liberty City Stories

Of the three games, Liberty City Stories is arguably the best one. It has some quality-of-life features absent from the other two titles, making it the most modern experience.

If there was any old-school game featuring Liberty City to recommend to a younger audience, GTA Liberty City Stories is the best option.

4) It's a good prequel to Grand Theft Auto III

Fort Staunton looked different back then (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Liberty City Stories explores many things related to its sequel, such as:

Why Fort Staunton looks terrible several years later

Various other locations look different, like Luigi's club being Paulie's Revue Bar

The rise of Toni Cipriani

Motorcycles were legal back then

Gameplay-wise, LCS uses several of the more polished elements of gameplay that were missing from Grand Theft Auto III. Anybody who loved the 2001 classic will enjoy GTA Liberty City Stories.

5) To explore the franchise's history

Some players who love the Grand Theft Auto IP might wish to play every game in the franchise. Inevitably, that will lead them to play GTA Liberty City Stories. It's one of the better games in the series from a modern standpoint in the sense that it's not something that players would struggle to get into.

It plays very similarly to most of the classic PS2-era Grand Theft Auto titles. For all intents and purposes, this game should feel right at home to people who loved the early to mid-2000s GTA titles.

