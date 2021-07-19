5 reasons why the Toreador is a better investment than the Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online

Before the Toreador arrived in GTA Online, the Oppressor Mk2 was nearly impossible to defeat.

No car in GTA Online is more controversial than the Oppressor Mk2. Players frequently question why such a vehicle was included in the first place. Its design and abilities resemble the Specter, a hoverbike in the rival game, Saints Row 3.

With its ridiculous and over-the-top gameplay, GTA Online is already quite comparable to the Saints Row series. Introducing such an overpowered vehicle into the game seemed to exacerbate the absurdity while also destroying the balance.

The Cayo Perico Heist update, on the other hand, brought some much-needed improvements. One of these was the heist itself, which took away the grind-to-win aspect of the game, and the other was the Toreador.

This vehicle can take on an Oppressor Mk2 quite easily, thus ruining the “fun” for griefers and restoring the players’ faith in the game.

GTA Online: Why the Toreador is a better choice over the Oppressor Mk2

The Toreador is priced at $3,660,000 in GTA Online, while the Oppressor costs $3,890,250, which is $230,250 more than the former. However, a trade price of $2,925,000 is available after completing five client jobs from Terrorbyte. Both vehicles can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry.

Here are the main reasons why the Toreador is seen as a better purchase than the Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online.

1) Boost

The Toreador has a booster that functions similarly to vehicles with booster turbines, like the Rocket Voltic and the Oppressor. It boosts the car for roughly a second and recharges in about two seconds, allowing the vehicle to accelerate or sustain speeds faster than conventional cars in GTA Online.

The Oppressor Mk2, on the other hand, has to slow down to recharge its booster. A fully upgraded Toreador is also faster than an equally upgraded Oppressor Mk2.

The Toreador can also operate underwater, making it superior to most naval vehicles in GTA Online.

2) Stealth

The Toreador in the submarine mode (Image via GTA Wiki)

While the Oppressor Mk2 may hover or fly, the Toreador can transform into a submersible. This offers the player a stealth advantage because it is more unlikely to be detected underwater than flying.

Even though the Oppressor Mk2 is very agile, Toreador drivers have the added benefit of being able to sneak up on their targets.

3) Storage and seating capacity

The Toreador can seat 4 people (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although the Oppressor Mk2 is less expensive, users must still purchase the Terrorbyte ($1,375,000) to unlock its trade price. In GTA Online, this raises the total cost to $4,300,000.

The hoverbike can only be modified within the Terrorbyte, even though it may be stored in MC garages.

The Toreador may be stored in both regular garages as well as in the Kosatka Moon Pool. Since it is a 4-door car, it has a greater seating capacity than the Oppressor Mk2, which can only seat one person.

4) Offensive capabilities

The Toreador has three types of weapons:

Machine Guns: The vehicle is equipped with two forward-facing fixed machine guns with more firepower than other comparable weaponry. This deals greater damage to unarmored vehicles and destroys them in roughly five seconds. However, they cannot be used inside the water.

The vehicle is equipped with two forward-facing fixed machine guns with more firepower than other comparable weaponry. This deals greater damage to unarmored vehicles and destroys them in roughly five seconds. However, they cannot be used inside the water. Missile Launcher: The missiles on the Toreador are unlimited, unlike the Oppressor Mk2, which has to reload its missiles from the Terrorbyte. This makes up for its range disadvantage over the hoverbike.

The missiles on the Toreador are unlimited, unlike the Oppressor Mk2, which has to reload its missiles from the Terrorbyte. This makes up for its range disadvantage over the hoverbike. Torpedo Launcher: The Toreador can fire torpedoes from underwater, and these are also unlimited in supply. They can hit land targets and even low-flying aircraft, making them a great weapon for a surprise assault.

5) Defensive capabilities

A Reddit user does an armor test of the vehicle (Image via kirandoobles, Reddit)

The sole significant drawback of the Oppressor Mk2 is the absence of armor and protection for the rider. Players are susceptible to shooting from behind since they are riding a hoverbike.

Meanwhile, the Toreador is an armored vehicle that can withstand six homing rockets before exploding. This provides it with a considerable advantage over the Oppressor Mk2 in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

