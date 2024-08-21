5 reasons to try Bully as a GTA+ benefit

Bully is now included with GTA+, and there's no reason you shouldn't play it. Rockstar's very own subscription service comes with several benefits, including access to multiple Rockstar Games titles across various platforms, as well as bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Now, Bully is a 2006 open-world game by Rockstar where you play as a teenager in high school. However, being a Rockstar title, there's no shortage of controversial elements, whether it's the humor, violence, or actions you commit as the protagonist.

We've put together five different reasons you should try out Bully with a GTA+ subscription.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Why you should play Bully with GTA+

1) One of the best Rockstar Games titles

As mentioned, Bully was released in 2006 as an open-world title on the PS2, which was then ported over to the Nintendo Wii, Xbox 360, and PC in 2008. A major reason to play it is that there's simply no other game like it. You play as James "Jimmy" Hopkins, a 15-year-old troublemaker in a private boarding school (Bullworth Academy) in New England.

Throughout the story, you come across many diverse but hostile cliques in the school, win them over, and eventually make things right. You can attend different classes, customize your character to some extent, try numerous sports and activities, and even explore the small town where the school is. There's so much stuff to do that it's nearly impossible to get bored in Bully.

2) Can play on mobile and next-gen consoles

Apart from the aforementioned platforms, Bully was also ported over to Android and iOS devices in 2016, so you can play it on your mobile devices. Right now, it's available as a paid game on both the Play Store and the App Store. However, GTA+ members will get access to the game on their smartphones soon, as mentioned by Rockstar in a recent newswire article.

The Grand Theft Auto Plus subscription service is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players, so Bully is also available on these consoles as part of the membership.

3) GTA+ comes with several other titles

Red Dead Redemption is available with this subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

The good thing about playing Bully through GTA+ is that you're not just paying for a single game. This subscription service gives you access to several Rockstar Games titles, which will change over time, much like in Xbox Game Pass. Apart from Bully, this rotating assortment currently includes Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, and three GTA games—The Definitive Edition Trilogy, Liberty City Stories, and Chinatown Wars.

4) No additional cost

You can play the same game across multiple platforms (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA+ comes with a monthly cost of $7.99 as of August 2024. There has been a price increase of $2 since its introduction in 2022, but the benefits have also been increased. As mentioned, this membership gives you access to multiple Rockstar Games titles across different platforms, so you don't have to pay anything extra for Bully or any other game. The costs would be much higher if you bought all these games individually.

5) GTA Online benefits also included

The GTA+ subscription service comes with some additional bonuses in Grand Theft Auto Online as well. This includes monthly in-game cash rewards ($500,000), discounts, quality-of-life features, cash and RP boosts, and more. For instance, the current benefits (August 1 to September 4, 2024) include the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, the Purple Prismatic Pearl Chameleon Paint, and the Blue-Pink Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint for free.

There's a 20% discount on a wide selection of vehicles at the Vinewood Car Club as well as on everything offered by the Gun Van. You also unlock some clothing items for free, and some unique liveries are available for five different vehicles.

