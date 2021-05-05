5 scariest mods available for GTA 5 in 2021

The GTA 5 modding community never fails to leave players in awe. From light-enhancing elements to Marvel-inspired mods, they've released an insanely creative assortment of features over the years.

GTA 5 is one of the most beloved games in the world. Die-hard fans often find themselves coming back to the game's sprawling universe just for the sheer joy of it. Nothing adds as much immersion to the game as mods that bring out the wild and scary side of Grand Theft Auto.

This article highlights some of the scariest mods that players can add to GTA 5 in 2021.

Five unsettling GTA 5 mods in 2021

#5 - The Dead Among Us Project

While flesh-eating psychopaths and power-hungry cops are some of the most popular archetypes in GTA 5, nothing beats a zombie apocalypse mod that fills the streets of Los Santos with living dead creatures and eerie-looking objects.

If players are looking for an out-of-the-world experience in GTA 5, they should look no further than this mod. It guarantees the curdling of blood and an uncontrollable rush of adrenaline.

#4 - Simple Zombies

Simple Zombies is another creepy mod for GTA 5 that brings the dead to life and sends them on a quest for human flesh.

Instead of simply letting loose a bunch of bloodthirsty zombies, this mod throws players into a chilling world where they are encouraged to make camps and come up with ideas to hunt down their oppressors.

Simple Zombies is unarguably one of the most exciting mods available for GTA 5 in 2021.

#3 - Sewer Monster

Just when players thought the GTA 5 modding community couldn't get any more creative, they dropped this incredibly creepy mod for players to enjoy and haunt themselves with.

Word on the street is there is a monster in the sewer, an abomination that kills workers and forever claims them as its own. This mod brings this supposed creature to life and sets GTA 5 forums on fire. Once again.

#2 - The House of the Damned

The House of the Damned is the ultimate horror story GTA 5 fans have been looking for.

This mod does one heck of a job at turning the O'Neil Ranch in GTA 5 into the infamous Baker Ranch from RE7.

While players may not find themselves rushing for the door, they will undoubtedly have a lot of fun bumping into scary creatures and heart-racing objects.

#1 - The Mexican Myths God

Not only does this mod bring the Mexican Gods to life in GTA 5, but it also does a great job of engulfing the player into the bone-chilling nature of the mythology.

To say that the gods are scary would be an understatement. This mod makes players wonder why and who on earth came up with these gothic tales?

Note: This article reflects the author's views.