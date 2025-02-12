5 scooters we wish to see in GTA 6

The first GTA 6 trailer showcased some of the vehicles that will feature in the highly anticipated title. High-performance cars and bikes are among the most popular vehicles in Grand Theft Auto games. However, scooters have also garnered a fanbase, despite their limited utility.

This article lists five scooters that we wish to see in GTA 6. Note that this list includes returning favorites from past games and some inspired by real-life models.

Note - Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Pegassi Faggio Mod and 4 other scooters we wish to see in GTA 6

1) Pegassi Faggio

The Pegassi Faggio, likely based on the real-life Piaggio Vespa, debuted in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City and has since featured in several GTA games, such as San Andreas, Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Grand Theft Auto 4, and even GTA Online.

It would be great to see the Faggio return in the upcoming installment, which will also have Vice City on its map.

2) Pegassi Pizza Boy

The Pegassi Pizza Boy in GTA Online's Pizza Delivery missions artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Pizza Boy is another scooter that debuted in Grand Theft Auto Vice City and was used for pizza delivery missions. Like the Faggio, it has appeared in other titles in the series, with its iterations resembling the Piaggio Vespa 50 Special.

The latest version of the Pizza Boy was recently added to GTA Online as part of the Pizza This... Delivery missions. This iteration seems to be a blend of the Piaggio Zip, 2007 Peugeot V Clic, and Kymco Agility 50. It is quite popular among long-term fans of the series and could be a great addition to GTA 6.

3) Pegassi Faggio Mod

The Pegassi Faggio Mod is a variant of GTA Online's Pegassi Faggio. It has a slightly different design, likely inspired by the real-life 1964 Lambretta Li 150 Series 3 scooter.

What makes the Faggio Mod special are its outlandish yet interesting customizations, such as the Uber Mod Wall of Mirrors, which adds several mirrors to the scooter. This vehicle would make an intriguing addition to GTA 6.

4) Yamaha TMAX

Yamaha's TMAX is a real-life scooter that boasts a sports bike-like design. Its distinctive look could make it one of the most stylish two-wheelers in GTA 6 if Rockstar Games decides to include it.

Additionally, the Yamaha TMAX's performance stats could also be made impressive, appealing to players who prioritize speed and handling.

5) Electric scooter

An electric scooter (Image via X/@DucatiMotor)

Electric scooters are a bit different from their regular counterparts, but that's what makes them unique. Just like bicycles in GTA 5 and San Andreas, electric scooters have the potential to be a distinct vehicular addition in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Given how most missions in Grand Theft Auto games go, electric scooters may not be useful in these encounters. However, they could be fun to use outside of them, such as when free-roaming. Rockstar Games could even consider adding mechanics for performing skills and tricks while riding one.

Readers should note that none of these scooters are confirmed to appear in GTA 6 as of writing.

