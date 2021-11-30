5 songs from previous games that should make a comeback in GTA Online

The radio station in GTA Online is one of the best ways players can connect the GTA universe to the real world. Having real songs being included in GTA Online only makes the game more immersive as players can bob their heads to their favorite tunes while driving around.

Some iconic songs have been added to the previous games in the series, and many players would like some of them to make a comeback in GTA Online. Some of the best songs that players directly relate to the GTA series come from the older games, and fans would love to see them in GTA Online.

5 songs from older GTA games that should make a comeback to GTA Online

5) Killing In The Name Of - Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against the Machine is an American alternative rock band formed in 1991. This band is famous for its political and socio-economic messaging. Their most famous song, 'Killing In The Name Of,' was featured in GTA San Andreas. This song gets players to rage out in the game and create mayhem. The track is extremely popular, and players would love to see it added to GTA Online.

4) Fist Fury - Love Fist

Love Fist is a fictitious band from GTA Vice City. Many players love the music and the look of the band. They also have many of their songs on the radio in GTA Vice City. Along with being musicians on the radio, they also play a big role in the game. Many fans would love to see the band make a comeback in GTA Online.

3) Too Young To Fall In Love - Motley Crue

Motley Crue has a reputation for having a lot of RocknRoll fun. The band was extremely popular in the 80s and still stands as one of the most well-known bands in the world. Players were delighted to see their song 'Too Young to Fall in Love' on the radio in GTA Vice City. This song would be one of the most memorable songs to make a comeback in GTA Online.

2) We're Live (Danger) - Royce da 5'9"

Royce da 5'9" is quite a famous rapper. The artist has released many famous tracks and also has an album with Eminem. This rapper is well respected in the hip-hop community. When players heard the song ' We're Live (Danger) in GTA 3, they were delighted as the music went with the game's theme. This song would also be highly famous if it made a comeback in GTA Online.

1) Flashing Lights - Kanye West

Kanye West is considered to be one of the greatest minds of our time. His music revolutionized hip-hop, and he has also reached the title of the richest African American alive. When fans heard his song 'Flashing Lights' on the radio of GTA 4 for the first time, they couldn't hold their excitement. This song would definitely make some noise in the gaming scene if it makes a comeback in GTA Online.

