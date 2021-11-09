5 things in GTA San Andreas that will be better-looking with remastered trilogy’s enhanced graphics

GTA San Andreas might just be the most hyped game in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. With Rockstar Games allegedly working on the games for the past few years, players can't wait to see how their favorite titles have been remastered.

Rockstar has implemented a lot of graphical enhancements as well as gameplay upgrades to the GTA Trilogy. The visual improvements were made keeping the esthetics of the game intact. Players who can't wait to check out all the shiny new bits, we list the top-five things that will look better in the remaster of GTA San Andreas.

5 things in GTA San Andreas that will be better-looking with the remastered trilogy’s enhanced graphics

5) Vinewood Hills

Vinewood hills (Image via Youtube @Real KeV3n)

Vinewood Hills is based on Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills. It is a famous landmark in GTA San Andreas. Many players love the sight of the Vinewood sign on the hill. A few changes such as the addition of a radio tower have been implemented there in the remastered version.

4) Maze Bank Tower

Maze Bank Tower (Image via Youtube @Real KeV3n)

The Maze Bank Tower is the tallest building in all of San Andreas. This architectural marvel is well known to players as one of the best places to do a parachute jump off. The Maze Bank Tower is based on the US Bank Tower and looks beautiful from anywhere in Los Santos.

3) Gant Bridge

Gant Bridge (Image via Youtube @Real KeV3n)

The Gant Bridge is a suspension bridge in GTA San Andreas. This enormous bridge is an iconic landmark of San Fierro that connects Juniper Hollow and Tiera Robada. Atop this bridge lies one of GTA San Andreas' most famous Easter Eggs, which we won't spoil for new players. Meanwhile, returning players can't wait to see this bridge in all its shiny new glory in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

2) Fire effects

Fire Effects (Image via Youtube @Real KeV3n)

There are many weapons in GTA San Andreas and a few combustibles. The improved fire effects in the game are very realistic. Compared to the earlier effects where there fire was portrayed by little more than an orange cloud, Rockstar Games has really polished how flames look in the Definitive Edition. Be it from firing a gun to using a flamethrower, the fire effects look very refined.

1) Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson (Image via Youtube @Real KeV3n)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Last but not least on this list is Carl Johnson, everyone's favorite protagonist. His original appearance has been maintained for the most part while adding more definition to his features. For example, it is now noticeable that CJ has a thin upperlip mustache, which was not clear in the original version of the game.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee