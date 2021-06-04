5 things fans don't want to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is a hype-generating machine for Rockstar Games, with expectations about which past features will or will not show up.

Since GTA 6 is still in the early stages of development, it's going to be a few years before its eventual release. While GTA 5 laid the foundational ground for a great open-world experience, there are a few mistakes fans hope the sequel avoids.

Rockstar certainly listens to feedback from their fanbase. For this reason alone, the driving physics in GTA 4 went in a different direction for GTA 5. With a player base in the millions, there are many voices to be heard. Fans are quite vocal about what they want and don't want to see in the next game.

5 things fans would rather avoid in GTA 6

#5 - Boring mission strings

One of the biggest criticisms from GTA 5 was boring side quests. The Epsilon Program is particularly infamous in this regard, as it forces players to perform mundane tasks for several minutes. Running around in a cougar-filled desert for five miles isn't exactly an exhilirating experience.

Triathlons are also 30-minute long events where the player has to button mash the entire time. If that isn't enough, players also have to collect several items throughout Los Santos, such as difficult-to-find nuclear waste. Fans can only hope Rockstar doesn't include content like this in GTA 6.

#4 - Uninteresting characters

Unlike previous games, the GTA 5 antagonists aren't exactly memorable characters. The likes of Devon Weston, Steve Haines, Wei Chang and Stretch are barely developed enough throughout storyline missions. They lack the memetic status of legendary figures like Big Smoke or Frank Tenpenny.

#3 - Controversy for the sake of controversy

Rockstar is no stranger to controversial moments in their gameplay. One of the biggest ones from GTA 5 was the infamous torture scene in the mission By The Book. Trevor Philips must brutally interrogate Ferdinand Kerimov to gain information about a potential target.

The mission involves Trevor using a variety of torture methods, such as waterboarding and electrocution. While Rockstar tried to prove why such acts of violence were pointless, it remains a contentious subject matter among fans.

Given what kind of games the GTA series are, some critics feel Rockstar is the wrong company to send this anti-violence message.

#2 - Lack of post-game money to make

One major advantage GTA Online has over the base game is the continuous ways for players to make their money. Heists in GTA 5 are one-and-done type of deals. While they are replayable, no additional money can be earned through this method. This becomes a problem when trying to buy expensive properties.

For example, the Los Santos Golf Course is a $150,000,000 asset. It will take the player 568 weeks just to pay back their original investment. Even the frustrating Epsilon missions barely generate enough money to match this offer.

After the final missions are complete, the player can only rely on the stock market and property assets. However, if they don't know what they're doing, they can just as easily lose money as gain. Fans want GTA 6 to give post-game players dependable ways to earn a living.

#1 - Neglect to single-player mode

GTA Online is the cash cow of the franchise (Image via Rockstar)

Without a doubt, GTA Online is where all the money is. Although this remains a divisive issue in the community, players can still purchase in-game items through the main store. Last year, Rockstar made record earnings through their microtransactions. However, fans of the single-player mode feel left out.

The original story mode for GTA 5 has yet to have any episodic content. Given how many years it's been since the original release, it's highly unlikely there ever will be. More than a few fans were rather disappointed that characters like Lamar didn't get their chance to truly shine.

One of the main draws of the GTA 5 story mode is the lack of cheaters and griefers. More than a few players would rather not deal with high-stress environments. Another issue is the pay-to-win model of online modes. Players can't stand a chance without sitting on a pile of cash already.

It remains to be seen whether or not GTA 6 will have a single-player mode, although it seems like a given. An online version of the game will obviously follow, but fans who prefer solo play don't want Rockstar to neglect them.

Unlike GTA 4 and their two episodic DLCs, GTA 5 had no major expansions for their story. The relatively poor sales of the former could be the reason why. GTA Online does provide occasional updates on characters, but fans who only play the single-player mode won't know otherwise.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod