5 things that should be fixed in the GTA 3 portion of the Trilogy

Some aspects of GTA 3 haven't aged well, but the new GTA Trilogy should fix that.

Everything on this list will be minor features that aren't problems in later GTA games. For example, GTA 3 is unique in several ways, and that includes some of its flaws. Ideally, the GTA Trilogy should alleviate those problems and bolster GTA 3's strengths to make it a legendary experience for a whole new generation.

Rockstar Games states that the new GTA Trilogy will have better graphics and modern gameplay improvements. Although it isn't specified what those features could be, one could speculate that they will fix some of GTA 3's flaws.

Five aspects of GTA 3 that the new Trilogy should fix

5) Graphics and lighting

A screenshot of GTA 3 on Android (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games promises better graphics for the three games in the GTA Trilogy. Hence, this aspect is not guaranteed to be improved upon in some way. Sadly, Rockstar Games hasn't shown any footage for the GTA Trilogy yet.

It will be exciting to see what Rockstar Games unveils. Out of every 3D GTA mainline game, GTA 3 is unquestionably the weakest in the graphics department. Fixing this flaw would help alleviate one of the game's biggest weaknesses.

4) Crouching

Claude can't crouch (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 feels very stiff to modern GTA titles. One notable feature that is absent is the ability to crouch. Thus, Claude is forced to shoot while either running or standing still awkwardly; there isn't much defensive play in GTA 3.

The new GTA Trilogy could easily implement a basic crouching feature similar to what GTA San Andreas has. Alternatively, they could go the extra mile and include a modern cover system to greatly enhance the shooting in GTA 3.

3) Missable missions

An example of a missable mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Missable missions are a rarity in the GTA franchise. It doesn't matter to every gamer, but those seeking to 100% the game (or do all story missions for fun) will find this aspect annoying.

For example, Luigi and Joey have missable missions if the player does Salvatore's Last Requests missions. Once the player misses those missions, they can never attempt them.

2) An in-game map

A map of GTA 3's Liberty City (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most glaring issues with GTA 3 was the lack of an in-game map. It forced players to rely on the minimap radar. Unfortunately, Liberty City has a somewhat complicated layout that doesn't make it all that easy to navigate for a first-time player.

Some missions (like Espresso-2-Go!) are unnecessarily tricky because there is no functional in-game map. Having to use a printed map or an online map is too inconvenient for some gamers.

If mods exist to implement an in-game map, then the GTA Trilogy should easily include it as well.

1) Bail Out

It's bizarre to think of a 3D GTA game where a player is forced to stop their vehicle in order to leave it. Bailing out of a moving car didn't exist in GTA 3, as the feature was introduced in the sequel (GTA Vice City).

Including this characteristic for the GTA 3 portion of the new GTA Trilogy would do wonders as a quality-of-life feature. It's a staple in the series, so not having it would be a huge mistake.

Plus, it would help prevent some frustrating deaths.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

