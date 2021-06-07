5 things in GTA 5 that were copied from GTA San Andreas

The GTA franchise has come a long way since its early Vice City and GTA San Andreas days. Over the years, there have been more and more stories and content added to the games.

While every game in the GTA series is unique, there have been instances where Rockstar Games have copied things from its previous games.

GTA 5, which was launched way back in 2013, continues to give players more and more content. It might have copied a few things from its predecessor, GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas is also an all-time favorite in the GTA franchise. This article will focus on things that were copied from GTA San Andreas in GTA 5, from missions to maps and features.

5 things GTA 5 borrowed from GTA San Andreas

1) Los Santos

Los Santos appears in both GTA V and GTA San Andreas ( Image via: polygon.com)

The GTA series is known for its vast open-world map layout, and its sandbox design allows players to go anywhere and do anything.

In GTA San Andreas, players are in the fictional US state of San Andreas and the city of Los Santos, inspired by Southern California and Los Angeles respectively.

In GTA 5 players were again taken back to the city of Los Santos, although this time the developers focused on just one city instead of three from San Andreas.

2) Plane Missions

Players will remember "Minor Turbulence" in GTA 5 where Trevor gets to fly a Merryweather cargo plane circling near Fort Zancudo. Later in the mission, players crash their plane into the cargo bay, then fight their way past Merryweather mercenaries.

This mission was taken from GTA San Andreas's "Stowaway" Mission where players need to drive their bike inside the plane (which is taking off) and kill the agents and parachute back again.

3) Scare-O-Meter

In GTA 5, the first mission for players to play as Micheal was "Mr. Richards." Players are employed by Solomon Richards, and they need to scare the actor and director by piloting the helicopter carelessly and convince them to change their minds and join Solomon's movie.

This mission has been influenced by GTA San Andreas' "Fender Ketchup," where players need to scare the thug by driving the car frantically around the city.

4) Epic Slow-Motion Explosion

In GTA 5's Crystal Maze, players jump in as Trevor and need to kill all the O'Neil Brothers and enter the meth lab. Players then need to create a gas trail from the meth lab to the outside of the house and shoot at the gas trail.

This mission can be traced back to "Just business" in GTA San Andreas where players need to jump over the ramp of a two-door industrial truck to escape a roadblock, causing all of the Russians there to be annihilated in a huge explosion.

5) Chase Mission

In GTA 5's Father/Son mission, players can play as Micheal or Franklin and need to save Jimmy who has sold Micheal's yacht without permission. Players need to chase the yacht and release Jimmy from the thieves.

This mission can be tracked to the final mission in GTA San Andreas named "End of the Line" where players need to chase Tenpenny who is driving away.

Edited by Gautham Balaji