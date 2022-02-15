5 things fans want to see in a future GTA 6 trailer

Fans certainly have a wishlist of what they want to see in a GTA 6 trailer.

The game is currently under active development, which means Rockstar will likely use the latest hardware technology. Theoretically, the size and scope of the game should put previous titles to shame. Fans have been hyping themselves up for almost a decade now.

It's unknown when the GTA 6 trailer will ever drop. Anxious players can only hope it will happen soon. Even if they have to wait a few years afterwards, a gameplay trailer would allow them to set their expectations accordingly. The eventual trailer could make or break their assumptions.

Five things that fans want to see in a hypothetical GTA 6 trailer

5) Where its main focus lies (single player vs online)

GTA Golden⚜️/news🌴 #SaveRedDeadOnline @rockstarnews18 . This place holds a lot of memories and is definitely gonna be sad to let it all go. Just imagine the GTA online farewell once GTA 6 comes out. This place holds a lot of memories and is definitely gonna be sad to let it all go. Just imagine the GTA online farewell once GTA 6 comes out😢. This place holds a lot of memories and is definitely gonna be sad to let it all go. https://t.co/bFnhcylV0I

In the past, the GTA series traditionally relied on single-player campaigns. However, the explosive success of GTA Online might change that model. Rockstar made billions of dollars by selling millions of copies.

The question remains whether or not the next game will focus more on a single player experience (GTA 5) or forgo it for multiplayer instead (ala GTA Online). Alternatively, the game could potentially do both, but only time will tell.

4) The main story

Freshy Guap @TheFreshKnight1 What I want from GTA 6's story mode...

set in Vice City

The first half of the game being set in the 1980s, it's an over the top wild cheesy homage to 80s action movies and 80s in general

Second half set in the present day is a crazy homage to Fast and Furious movies 🤣 What I want from GTA 6's story mode...set in Vice CityThe first half of the game being set in the 1980s, it's an over the top wild cheesy homage to 80s action movies and 80s in generalSecond half set in the present day is a crazy homage to Fast and Furious movies 🤣

When GTA 5 was released back in 2013, the world seemed fairly "normal" back then. 2022 is a completely different beast altogether. Whether it's a shift in United States politics or the pandemic situation, Rockstar has a lot of issues they can tackle in the next game.

In terms of biting sarcasm, GTA 6 will likely follow other games in their footsteps. However, Rockstar will have a difficult time here. Former vice president Dan Houser once said everything is "beyond satire" these days (per GQ interview). One can only imagine how ridiculous GTA 6 is going to be.

3) A female protagonist

With the exception of GTA Online, modern games in the series never rely on female protagonists. Some fans hope that Rockstar will be more inclusive with GTA 6, since they would provide a completely different perspective with the story.

If the next game does include multiple protagonists like GTA 5, now would be the perfect time to include a female protagonist.

2) The primary location

According to reputable leaker Tom Henderson, GTA 6 could take place in a modern day Vice City. Fans would love nothing more than a direct confirmation from Rockstar themselves.

Unlike Liberty City and Los Santos, Vice City has yet to make its debut in the HD Universe. With the help of upgraded hardware, this particular location will look more beautiful than ever.

1) Gameplay footage

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Indisputably, players are looking forward to gameplay footage more than anything else. With each new entry in the series (nonwithstanding the GTA Trilogy), Rockstar always tries to exceed their expectations.

First impressions are very important, which is why Rockstar needs to hit a homerun with their GTA 6 trailer. Fans need to see firsthand if the game is worth getting hyped over.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul