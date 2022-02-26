5 things GTA 6 could learn from other open-world games

The HD universe of open-world games allows people to become fully immersed in a fantasy world of their choosing. For example, GTA 6 gamers will dream of a world full of crime and mind-blowing scenery.

Open-world games are trendy because people can experience things both their everyday life virtually. These sorts of games provide players with a unique style of escapism.

This article will list five things GTA 6 could learn from other open-world games.

GTA 6 can learn a lot from other open-world games

The video above is very entertaining and explains the features missing from GTA 5 that fans would like to see in the next game. Some of these things are features already present in other open-world computer games.

5) Female protagonist

Lara Croft is the most famous female protagonist (Image via Pinterest @MovieBabble)

There are so many amazing open-world games out there with female protagonists, like the Tomb Raider series, for example. In the computer gaming universe, there is not much that a female protagonist cannot do.

Some people waiting for GTA 6 sound like they are unprepared for a female protagonist, while others think it's about time. Many hope the rumours of one of the main characters in the next game being a woman is exciting and opens up a whole new world of possibilities.

4) More sports

Only two sports to play properly in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Ali-A)

GTA 5 did have the impressive mechanics of being able to play golf and tennis, but was lacking in other sports for gamers. There are so many open-world games that allow players to try out a number of different sporting activities, like being able to play baseball in the Yakuza games. This all-American sport isn't even present in GTA.

Fans waiting for the next game in the GTA series feel that Rockstar should take a note out of the books of some other open-world games and add baseball, basketball, skateboarding, football, soccer and more. There is even the possibility of hosting an X-Games in GTA 6.

3) Advanced combat

Learning more deadly fight moves (Image via Blogspot)

Many GTA 6 hopefuls would like to see improvements made to their hand-to-hand and melee combat in the game. Currently, the mechanics for fistfights, stabbings and bludgeoning in GTA games leave a lot to be desired.

Gamers would like to see things like fight clubs or training missions like they do in the Sleeping Dogs series. GTA San Andreas fans even remember the ability to learn new moves at the gym and dojo in the game. This is undoubtedly a feature that the new GTA game will have.

2) Character and NPC memory

Being remembered by characters would be a nice touch (Image via Sportskeeda)

In some open-world games, the player cannot progress until a certain task has been completed. Roaming around these games, NPCs remember interactions that they have had with players.

This is true for old adventure games like The Curse Of Monkey Island series, where scenes change based on previous character interactions.

GTA fans would like to see this made more relevant in GTA 6. This can hopefully be done with the new and improved AI that Rockstar is using for the game. Future GTA 6 players do not want to hear the same reactions repeatedly in the game as they would love to see characters with better memories.

1) Destructive atmosphere

Debris flies everywhere and structures aren't the same (Image via YouTube @Swifty Unknown)

GTA fans would love to see more realistic destruction in GTA 6. For example, gamers want to see bricks and rubble crumbling when they shoot rocket launchers at buildings. It is funny to think that whilst playing, NPCs might turn up as a building crew to fix the damage.

This feature has been around for a very long time, most notably when introduced to the Red Faction franchise in the early 2000s. GTA 6 hopefuls expect that mechanics like this might be introduced in the new game by the time it is released.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar