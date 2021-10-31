5 things to do in GTA Online while waiting for the release of GTA Trilogy 

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is around the corner, but in the interim, players have been enjoying the Halloween update of GTA Online. As Rockstar Games announced, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition releases on 11 November 2021.

While players wait for the game, there are many fun things to do in GTA Online. They can spend their time with the Halloween update events as well as many other fun activities in the latter game.

This article gives players five fun things to do in GTA Online while waiting for the release of GTA Trilogy.

5 fun activities to do in GTA Online before the arrival of GTA Trilogy

5) Autoshop contracts

Autoshop contracts are some of the most fun missions in GTA Online. Introduced during the Los Santos Tuner update, these missions are assigned by KDJ and Sessanta. Players can show up in their favorite Tuners for these mini heists to earn a lot of money and RP, while zipping around Los Santos.

4) Visit a replica of the Playboy Mansion

Rockstar Games paid tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, in GTA Online. In the game, players can visit the Richman Mansion, which is based off the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills.

3) Sprint races

Sprint races in GTA Online were introduced during the Los Santos Tuner update. These are action-packed activities where players can test their vehicles and driving skills against each other.

Up to four can take part in these races. Players can begin this activity by going to the interaction menu when in the Los Santos Car Meet.

2) Try out the new arcade cabinet: Camhedz

Many love playing the mini games included in the GTA series. Some of the most famous ones are arcade cabinets that players can find around Los Santos. Camhedz is a ROM hack of Badlands Revenge II, and features characters from the Rockstar Game, the Manhunt. The arcade game was released as part of the Halloween update.

1) Eating the Peyote plants

Peyote Plants are probably some of the most interesting additions to GTA Online. The fact that players can consume these plants to transform into various creatures to prank around, is loved by almost everyone. One can transform into different breeds of dogs, birds, marine animals and also the bigfoot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul