5 things GTA San Andreas got rid of from older games

When GTA San Andreas arrived on the scene, the landscape changed for the entire series.

This particular game took major steps forward. Several features were completely redone. These include combat mechanics and camera movement. GTA San Andreas took older concepts and made them feel new again. The game also dropped a few altogether.

GTA 3 and Vice City were a smashing hit with both consumers and critics. This was due to the ambitious nature of Rockstar Games. They always wanted to outdo themselves and GTA San Andreas had to move toward the future. This meant some features were left in the past.

Five times GTA San Andreas got rid of something from older games

5) Adrenaline pills

Unlike other features on this list, adrenaline pills are very useful to the player. It slows down time while making them faster. For some reason, players can greatly damage themselves if they fall down.

GTA San Andreas got rid of adrenaline pills. This makes sense, given that CJ has a hardline stance against drugs. It does make a brief return to Liberty City Stories. However, adrenaline pills disappeared soon afterwards.

4) Map loading screens

As can be seen from this video, GTA 3 and Vice City used to have loading screens when entering new areas. It's much faster here because it's on PC. However, the original console versions were slower. Players know they landed on a new island whenever they saw the loading screen.

GTA San Andreas got rid of this entirely. This is very convenient, given the large map size. Players won't be disrupted by loading screens anytime they enter different locations.

3) Censorship of the f-word

GTA 3 and Vice City aren't shy about using expletives. Despite the Strong Language rating, however, one notable word is missing. The f-word is suspiciously absent in these games. Given its frequency in everyday life, it does feel out of place. Most criminals wouldn't have a problem saying it.

GTA San Andreas is the first game in the series to make use of the f-word. Several characters use it in the game.

2) Radio songs in the same order

In older games, radio stations were a single file that looped after it ended. This meant the song and commercial order never changed.

GTA San Andreas made it more dynamic than previous entries. It would randomize the placement of radio songs. This would ensure more variety with the playlists. DJs would also comment on story events, such as ongoing riots.

1) Death by swimming

Unlike modern games, swimming is a hazard in GTA 3 and Vice City. Landing in the water will guarantee a wasted screen. This is especially bizarre for Vice City, considering its tropical setting. Players can't go near the beach without having to worry about instant death.

Thankfully, GTA San Andreas got rid of this entirely. Players can now swim in the water. They might still be at risk of drowning, but it's not an automatic game over.

GTA San Andreas revolutionized the franchise in more ways than one. Aside from introducing various features, it culled those that were useless or antiquated.

