5 things we learned from GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition reveal trailer

Whatever information players have regarding the GTA remastered trilogy comes from the gameplay trailer and the details shared by Rockstar Games on their website. The trailer is a brief one, which showcases a few cutscenes and cinematic gameplay sequences from all three games.

However, this 1-minute trailer has revealed a lot to players and has been a major surprise to many. The graphical advancements have been compared to that of the original trilogy, and the stark difference is easy to notice. This article goes into some of the details that can be noticed from it.

GTA Remastered Trilogy: 5 most important details revealed by the trailer

5) Refined textures

The palm trees look much more realistic than before (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main thing that has been upgraded is the textures for nearly everything in the game. The environment looks more realistic, with higher quality vegetation that looks like real trees.

The clothing on the characters is more detailed and not pixelated. Some building textures in GTA Vice City, for example, have been reworked entirely to improve their bland appearance. Despite having a 3D Universe look, weapons and vehicles are much more detailed now, with legible license plates.

4) Reworked interiors

Some of the flat textures now have 3D modeling (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the above scene from the trailer, GTA fans can clearly see how different Sweet's house looks in the new remasters. The kitchen looks closer to a real one, and several details have been remade entirely.

For example, handles on cupboards, which were a flat texture in the previous games, have been recreated as 3D models. Players also expect similar details for vehicle interiors, which were severely pixelated in the original games.

3) Advanced lighting

Light from the gunfire glowing up Sweet's face (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lighting is one of the most vital components in a video game, improving which can change the game drastically. The Renderware engine didn't allow advanced lighting and shadows. As a result, the old GTA trilogy looked quite bland in terms of lighting when there were games that looked much better than them.

The remasters have entirely remade the lighting and shadows of the games. Light is properly illuminated now, and each light source creates individual shadows on objects. Explosions and gunfire are stunning to look at, and nighttime is much more realistic.

2) Advanced reflections

The Callahan bridge is accurately reflected on the car (Image via Rockstar Games)

With lighting comes reflections, and the GTA Definitive Edition games don't shy away from it. While the previous remasters also had better reflections than the original, they were simply reflecting light.

In the new games, surfaces reflect light from all sources and also mirror the world around them. Cars and wet roads look beautiful with the new reflections.

1) Cartoonish character models

The new Tommy looks very different from the original (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fanbase has been divided when it comes to the new character models. Although they have been remade in higher resolution textures, they now look much more simplified than their original counterparts.

Facial details have been toned down in favor of a more polished look. For example, Rosenberg's hair in GTA Vice City is missing its characteristic curls, while Claude's hair in GTA 3 is similar to an anime character's.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu