“GTA Trilogy looks gross”: GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition receives mixed reactions from fans

With the release of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition getting closer, many fans are expressing their views on how they feel about the remasters of the classic games. The GTA fanbase appears to be separated by a rift. Few fans are happy to get the GTA The Trilogy remastered, while some dislike how Rockstar spent resources and time on a 20-year-old game instead of working on a new one.
Fans tweeted about the GTA trilogy with screenshots from GTA 3 expressing their disappointment with the quality of the graphics.
GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: Divided fanbase and mixed reactions
Fans who disliked GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
While many fans like how GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition looks, others are disappointed with the game overall, believing the game's graphics are not up to the mark. Many people in the community reckon that modders had done a better job than what Rockstar did at making these games look modern.
A tweet from @Wahil_2001 shows the player's disbelief in Rockstar Games for releasing a remaster eight years after the last release. He states that the companies attempting to sell the game with the same storyline only with RTX enabled are not worth the price they are quoting.
Fans who liked GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
Twitter user Lee seemed to like the job Rockstar Games did with the remasters and said GTA The Trilogy will keep us until 2029, hoping GTA 6 will come out by then. Lee supported his appreciation for the Definitive Edition with screenshots from the game.
A tweet from user @danielmosorio showed how excited he is about GTA The Trilogy and Castlevania on the Nintendo Switch. While some fans feel like Rockstar is wasting their resources on older games, there is a strong community that can't wait for the release of the Definitive Edition of the trilogy.
Fans who believe that Rockstar Games should have just worked on GTA 6
Fans took to Twitter, addressing that Rockstar is just releasing old games on new systems to churn out as much money as they can from users. With no news from Rockstar Games about GTA 6, players are starting to get irritated about how the company has not worked on a newer game but is more interested in reselling the same old product repeatedly.
User @BelenokAlexsey stated that Rockstar is losing its path by following all the trends of the industry. He also said that Rockstar is no longer a company that was loved and respected for having its own opinion.