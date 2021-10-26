“Just drop GTA 6 already”: Fans demand a GTA 6 release date despite the recent GTA Trilogy announcement

The remastered GTA trilogy has been revealed, and it will be available in a matter of weeks. Meanwhile, fans have renewed their demands for Grand Theft Auto 6 and want Rockstar to announce a release date.

Many have taken to social media to express their anxiety regarding the next title in the popular franchise. Some of them have been appreciative of the new trilogy, while others are sorely disappointed.

Fans express anxiety regarding GTA 6 on social media amidst GTA Trilogy reveal

The remastered trilogy has divided the fanbase into two. One group has accepted the game for what it is, while the other half is quite disappointed with Rockstar. Meanwhile, a significant portion of the fanbase has been clamoring for a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement.

Rockstar revealed the existence of Grand Theft Auto 5 on October 25, 2011. However, on the game's 10th anniversary, they have chosen to remain silent. No announcements have been made, whether it's about Grand Theft Auto 5 or some upcoming event in the Online mode.

D.K @dktul #gta6 @RockstarGames 10 years ago you tweet about GTA V. It's a decade! Give me some news about VI, man. #gtavi @RockstarGames 10 years ago you tweet about GTA V. It's a decade! Give me some news about VI, man. #gtavi #gta6

Some fans want it to be a surprise announcement, made when nobody would expect it:

B00G @_DreBoogie #GTA I want gta 6 to be surprise dropped. Like Beyoncé did that album that one time. Like no promo. No build up. Just drop it out the blue and watch the chaos ensue #gta6 I want gta 6 to be surprise dropped. Like Beyoncé did that album that one time. Like no promo. No build up. Just drop it out the blue and watch the chaos ensue #gta6 #GTA

Most fans have been noticeably satisfied with the remastered trilogy. However, a large portion among them has expressed their discontent by wanting a sequel instead of a remaster:

Some are hopeful of getting an announcement soon and are seeing references to the upcoming game even in the remastered trilogy's trailer. The following tweet is from a popular data miner and informant who focuses entirely on Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks. They believe that the next game from the series has been revealed through license plates in the latest trailer.

Earlier, some fans hypothesized that Rockstar teased Grand Theft Auto 6 via the Expanded & Enhanced Trailer. This is not something new when it comes to leaks regarding the game. When the teaser trailer for Cayo Perico came out, some fans found an elaborate reference to the next game hidden in the real world.

The current belief is that Rockstar might make an announcement or even release a trailer in November. None of these theories have been proven yet. Hence, fans should take all such speculations with a grain of salt. The Remastered Trilogy will be available for both current-gen and last-gen platforms on November 11. Physical copies are coming out on December 6.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar