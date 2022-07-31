5 things learned from latest GTA 6 leak: Female protagonist, Vice City setting, and more

GTA 6 has just received some of the biggest leaks to date, and these have come from reliable sources like Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson. The former has discussed the game's protagonists, setting, some of its features, and how the change in Rockstar's work culture will impact it.

Henderson, on the other hand, expressed his belief regarding the game's release. This article identifies and examines five of the most significant revelations made in Jason Schreier's latest report on the game and Henderson's speculated release date.

Major points to note from the latest GTA 6 report

5) Change in work culture

The main highlight of Schreier's report is the drastic change that has taken place in Rockstar's workplace culture. Ever since the studio was accused of crunch (compulsory overtime) by their employees, Rockstar has reportedly made an effort to offer a more "progressive and compassionate workplace."

The pay gap has been narrowed, and employee morale has apparently been quite high. Their work schedule has been altered, contractors have been transformed into full-time workers, and some supervisors who were deemed harsh have been fired. Moreover, new vacation and mental health benefits are now available to employees.

People who work at the studio can now take time off right away for each additional hour they work under a new policy known as "flextime." Additionally, management has repeatedly stated that GTA 6 won't necessitate significant overtime.

4) Restrained content

The biggest and most surprising piece of information that came from Schreier's report is that Rockstar will supposedly hold back on the humor in the next title. He said that the studio is going politically correct in an attempt to clean up its controversial image.

This has apparently affected the Grand Theft Auto series as well, with a major update known as Cops n' Crooks being canceled following the riots in the US after the death of George Floyd. For a series known for making fun of everyone, regardless of their identity, Rockstar is seemingly going soft.

The upcoming GTA title might not have the trademark satirical take on society that the series is known for, and most fans are disappointed by this.

3) Release date

The most important info that can come out of any leak is the release date, and this is something almost everybody looks forward to knowing. Schreier's report states that the next GTA title has been in development since 2014 and might be out by March 2024, or it could even be pushed back to 2025.

Henderson has reaffirmed the same belief and stated that even an announcement this year could imply a fall 2024 release. However, he also added that he personally believes a 2025 launch is more likely.

2) Vice City setting

The possible location of GTA 6 hasn't been up for debate as much as the other aspects of the game. The first credible source that mentioned the location was Inside Gaming, who claimed that it would be set in Vice City. They also stated that the game was codenamed Project Americas and would also feature parts of South America.

The Bloomberg report acknowledges this codename as true, but it also reveals Rockstar's earlier plans. Apparently, the studio had some really ambitious plans where they wanted to add multiple cities but ended up only choosing Vice City instead.

The latest report by Stephen Totilo of Axios mentions that there were supposed to be three cities in total. While Vice City was most likely in development from the start, the other cities could have included another North American city as well as a South American one.

1) Male and female protagonist duo

The biggest revelation that came from this leak obviously concerns the protagonists. Schreier stated in his article that a Latina woman will be one of two playable characters in a tale that will be inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

Fans have been divided over this, with some believing that this is proof of the game being more like GTA Online. It has frequently been said that GTA 5's multiplayer version lacks a compelling story.

Rockstar is known for creating unique and memorable narratives, and a large section of the fanbase is eager to experience such a storyline in the next title.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

