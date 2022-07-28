GTA 6 leaker reveals why GTA Online update was canceled

A report from July 27 revealed a lot of new information regarding the highly anticipated GTA 6, and along with the upcoming game, it also addressed a canceled update for GTA Online. This update was the subject of rumors back in 2020, and many players just shrugged off whatever the rumors said, thinking it was fake information.

Moreover, Rockstar Games also never officially acknowledged this update's existence. This article will discuss this canceled update for GTA Online, which was supposed to arrive in 2020 but never did.

Rockstar Games quietly canceled a GTA Online update in 2020

The relevant information concerning the update was revealed by journalist Jason Schreier, who is also the author of a Bloomberg article that talks about Grand Theft Auto 6 and Rockstar Games' culture at large.

A leak about the update was first brought about by reputed Grand Theft Auto news distributor Tez2, who made a post about a Cops and Crooks mode for Grand Theft Auto Online that was removed by Rockstar Games. Jason's report lines up with the information that claims the studio canceled the update.

However, the concept for this Grand Theft Auto Online update is still talked about in the community.

In this Cops 'n' Crooks game mode, players would've taken on the roles of cops and criminals. The reason this online mode was never released can mainly be attributed to the real-life aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.

According to the report, management was hesitant to release the update since it would appear in poor taste. As per sources, there are no plans to open development again on it for Grand Theft Auto Online.

Another reason for this cancelation can be attributed to the cultural change Rockstar Games decided to adopt back in 2018; this was another piece of information revealed by Jason Schreier.

According to him, Rockstar's transformation began in 2018 when employees criticized the company's culture of stress, bullying, and frat-house behavior. The corporation has fired supervisors suspected of abuse and has committed to reducing overtime since. According to one employee, it is "a boys' club transformed into a real company."

How has the studio's transformation affected GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto 6's development has taken longer than intended in part because of the pandemic but also because of these adjustments. Staff members are slowly getting used to working for this new Rockstar Games. The good thing is that many individuals claim that morale is stronger than ever and that the cultural shifts were well worth it.

Jason Schreier's report also discusses "what a Grand Theft Auto game looks like in today's atmosphere" in light of all this change. People are attempting to understand how titles will be created in this new age, and players can only hope that the games of tomorrow will be more inclusive.

