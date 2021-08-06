5 things players can do after clearing GTA 5's story mode

GTA 5 has stood the test of time and is now known as a pillar of gaming as well as open-world design. The multi-protagonist story from 2013 still holds up today as Rockstar Games dialed up their storytelling prowess to 11.

While Michael, Franklin and Trevor are now household names for a large part of the gaming community, the charms of the original story cannot last forever. For players not keen on GTA 5's Online component, the world of Los Santos holds a lot of activities waiting to be explored.

5 activities to do after wrapping up GTA 5's campaign

5) Play the stock market game

GTA 5's story mode features a fully functioning stock market that players can invest in. By completing Lester's assassination missions, players can eliminate all risks by simply investing before and after.

Players are advised to do this after completing the story modes as they will have the most money to invest and will reap the largest profits.

4) Watch movies

The movie theaters littered around Los Santos' aren't just for show. These theaters feature actual 10+ minute entertainment pieces put together by Rockstar and are viewable in-game. Here's a guide on when to catch them in-game:

Note: In-game time is mentioned here. If unsure about the in-game time, bring up the protagonist's cell phone to check.

The Loneliest Robot in Great Britain - Screens from 10 am to 12 pm

Capolavoro - Screens from 1 pm to 5 pm

Meltdown - Screens from 6 pm to 10 pm

3) Go Easter Egg hunting

From the ghost of Leonora Johnson to Bigfoot, GTA 5 is littered with Easter eggs.

Over the years, players have found hundreds of Easter eggs that have tied GTA 5 to not just other Grand Theft Auto titles but other Rockstar universes like Red Dead Redemption as well.

2) Visit the carnival

Known for their attention to detail, Rockstar Games lived up to expectations and delivered a fully functioning Carnival at the end of Del Perro Pier.

A highly glossed-over feature, the rides at Del Perro pier are completely functional, and players can go on a ride on either the rollercoaster or Ferris wheel.

For added immersion, players with a VR headset can experience these rides in VR using this mod.

1) Meeting all 'Strangers and Freaks'

Serving as Rockstar's version of "Side Quests," the Strangers and Freaks missions do not contribute towards the main storyline of GTA 5 but add a lot of depth to the GTA lore.

Players will have the chance to meet Trevor's mother, find Packie McReary from GTA 4, and more if they slow down to complete the Strangers and Freaks missions. Some missions even have multiple parts, like the one involving Mary-Ann, who has a unique interaction with Michael, Franklin and Trevor respectively.

