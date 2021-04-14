Life in GTA Online's Los Santos and Blaine County can get pretty overwhelming right out of the game. A couple dozen of phone calls informing the player of things they can do within the game certainly doesn't help but adds to the overall noise and confusion of GTA Online.

Rockstar Games has pretty much figured out what exactly works in GTA Online, except for a way to help new players get into the game. The game doesn't do a great job at tutorializing the basic mechanics and the path to progression, which is something players often appreciate about GTA Online.

There is little to no hand-holding, and the players are free to do as they wish right out of the gate. However, in order to have a better shot at leveling up quickly and earning more money, these are some activities that can help out in that regard.

5 things to do when starting out in GTA Online in 2021

#1 - Buy an Armored Kuruma

It cannot be overstated just how useful the Armored Kuruma is right out of the gate in GTA Online. As one of the best-armored vehicles in the game, the Kuruma will protect players from all kinds of small arms gunfire.

Essentially, the Armored Kuruma makes life much easier in the game, allowing the player to complete Contact Missions with ease. Thus, in order to grind effectively, players will need a powerful tool like the Armored Kuruma by their side.

#2 - Get your hands on a Special Carbine/Sticky Bomb/AP Pistol

GTA Online wouldn't be the industry juggernaut that it is today if it didn't allow players to embrace the chaos with all sorts of weaponry. Getting your hands on high-caliber weapons won't just be a choice but an absolute necessity in GTA Online.

There are three weapons that should be a priority when starting out in the game:

Special Carbine Sticky Bombs AP Pistol

While there are certainly more weapons in the game that have higher damage count or better accuracy, getting these three is a no-brainer right at the start of the game.

#3 - Contact Missions - specifically Gerald's

Contact Missions are one of the most underrated ways to make money in GTA Online. Some of these are unlocked fairly early on in the game, and the player can complete them for a healthy dose of RP and GTA$.

Gerald's Contact Missions are extremely easy and pay out decently, making them the ideal starting point for players in the game. Grinding these missions will result in a high payout over time, especially if the player uses an Armored Kuruma to get the job done.

#4 - High-end apartment

A high-end apartment should always be on the player's radar since it is easily one of the best properties one can own in GTA Online. It gives players access to the Planning Room, where they can start heists as a leader, which is absolutely priceless.

The first couple of heists might not pay that well, but the payout starts to get better as the player moves towards the Pacific Standard Job. The original heists are a great way to familiarize themselves with the heist format and eventually move on to bigger stuff with the Doomsday Heist and Cayo Perico.

#5 - Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is quite possibly one of the most versatile vehicles in the game, which makes it an absolute must-have. It allows the player to dart across the map in a jiffy, making life much easier than having to take the road, which is liable to get them killed.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is an absolute necessity should the player want to engage in CEO work. In addition to being just a powerful-looking chopper, it makes life much easier in GTA Online.