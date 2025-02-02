5 things we want GTA 6's Vice City to do differently than the OG map

Vice City — a beloved location among Grand Theft Auto fans — will mark its much-awaited return to the franchise with GTA 6. It was last seen in 2006's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, but is best known for its inclusion in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. However, it is possible that the map in GTA 6 might look different from the OG version. This was the case when Liberty City and Los Santos returned in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5, respectively.

Although the exact differences remain to be seen, here are five things we want GTA 6's Vice City to do differently from the OG map.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 things GTA 6's Vice City should do differently from the OG map

1) Have more to explore

A remastered version of the OG Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City's map is quite small in terms of area, which is one of its few, but significant downsides. So naturally, we would like its upcoming iteration to offer players a lot more to explore.

Trending

Vice City is Rockstar Games' iteration of Miami, so the new map should have renditions of more real-life city districts, iconic buildings, and other landmarks. Based on all that was shown in the first GTA 6 trailer, it does seem to be more diverse, but we have yet to get an in-depth look.

2) More interiors

A still from GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from being bigger, we would also like GTA 6's Vice City to feature lots of accessible interiors. The OG map had only a few — some pizza joints, the Ocean View Hotel, the North Point Mall, Malibu Club, and the Vercetti Estate, which was perfectly fine for a game that came out in 2002.

However, a 2025 title should feature many more buildings that can be entered (and interacted with to an extent), with distinct interiors that give each a distinct vibe. This will help with immersion — a vital aspect of open-world video games.

3) Activities at the beach

Grand Theft Auto 6's beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

The beach is a big part of Vice City, but there is not much to do there in the OG map. On the other hand, GTA 6's beach appeared packed in the trailer and does seem to be a lot more interesting.

That said, it should offer something gameplay-wise — maybe through activities like surfing and jetskiing, or some other beach-related mini-games that will make it an area worth spending some time in.

4) Have things to explore underwater

The upcoming Vice City map should offer underwater exploration (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, cannot swim. So, there was no element of underwater exploration in the OG map. However, since then, most Grand Theft Auto protagonists have been able to swim.

So, if GTA 6's protagonist Lucia or her male counterpart is also capable of swimming, Rockstar Games should allow us to explore underwater. This will be similar to the mechanic present in GTA 5 and players will get to discover intriguing secrets in the depths of the ocean.

5) Be completely unlocked from the beginning

Older Grand Theft Auto games used to gradually unlock their maps as players progressed through the campaign. This was also the case with the OG Vice City map. However, after such a prolonged hiatus, players should be allowed to explore the entirety of the map from the beginning in the upcoming title.

It should be noted that Vice City will be a part of the state of Leonida in GTA 6, so it is possible that there might be other places on the map. If that turns out to be the case, Rockstar can keep those areas locked behind progression, as unlocking the map gradually does feel quite rewarding.

Also check: Another GTA leak apparently surfaces online, and this time, it's related to Vice City

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback