Another GTA leak apparently surfaces online, and this time, it's related to Vice City

The Grand Theft Auto franchise seems to be having a really hard time with leaks in recent years, the biggest example being the GTA 6 leaks from September 2022. This time, it is apparently Grand Theft Auto Vice City's pre-release/prototype build from early October 2002, that seems to have been leaked online. In fact, the file is available to download, as of this writing.

The download link was initially removed from the website on which it was shared but has been restored at the moment. Interestingly, it is being suggested by the uploader that this Grand Theft Auto Vice City prototype build can be emulated and even played.

GTA Vice City prototype build apparently leaked online

New leak related to Grand Theft Auto Vice City surfaces online (Image via GTAForums)

GTAForums user, IAmNotToniCipriani, shared a link on the website, stating it to be a prototype Grand Theft Auto Vice City build from October 2, 2002. Rockstar Games launched the title officially on PlayStation 2 on October 29, 2002. Its PC and Xbox ports came out a bit later.

Trending

Some people claim to have played this leaked build and suggest that the introduction theme song is a little different from the official one. Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, @Gtamen, also talked about this, as can be seen in the X post below:

Expand Tweet

This looks to be yet another significant Grand Theft Auto-related leak in a matter of weeks. Just back in December 2024, design documents of some pre-2010 Grand Theft Auto titles leaked around Christmas. They reportedly contained information about things like Grand Theft Auto 3's canceled multiplayer mode, and some canceled Grand Theft Auto San Andreas girlfriends.

The year before (2023) saw Grand Theft Auto 5's source code getting leaked. Grand Theft Auto 6 itself was subjected to a massive leak in September 2022, as mentioned previously, in which many of its development clips were uploaded online.

That title is planned to be released later this year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S (during Fall), and will feature Vice City in its map. Some glimpses were provided by its first trailer in December 2023, but Rockstar has revealed nothing else since then.

This lack of information has made some fans concerned about a possible delay, but a Rockstar insider has seemingly suggested that there is no need to worry about a GTA 6 delay just yet.

Also check: Rockstar co-founder announces Absurdaverse as fans await Grand Theft Auto 6 release

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback