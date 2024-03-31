5 top-down action games like GTA 2 that you should try

The first two GTA titles were top-down action games where the camera was fixed in an isometric perspective. Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto in 1997 and followed it up with two expansions, London 1969 and London 1961, respectively. Their next title GTA 2, released in 1999, was also in the top-down action games category, although it had much better graphics.

It wasn't until Grand Theft Auto 3 came out in 2001 that Rockstar switched to a 3D third-person camera angle. This isometric camera perspective was common to many games in the '90s, but it doesn't mean that modern games don't use it. In fact, many contemporary titles have paid homage to the classic top-down action games like GTA 2, and here's a list of some of the best ones.

These games are all played from a fixed isometric perspective and have similar levels of action and violence, much like the Grand Theft Auto games.

Five best top-down action games you should try if you liked GTA 2

1) Retro City Rampage DX

Released in 2012, Retro City Rampage DX is the closest you can get to a GTA game without being GTA. If it was released back in the late '90s, it would've been considered a GTA competitor. The game is, in fact, heavily inspired by the Grand Theft Auto series, and it also features a large open world where you can unleash chaos and mayhem.

It features a lot of pop-culture references and is a satirical take on movies and video games from the '80s and '90s. The DX version is basically an enhanced edition of the original Retro City Rampage. If you love retro 8-bit aesthetics, this is one of the best top-down action games you should try.

2) Hotline Miami

It's hard to make a list of top-down action games without mentioning Hotline Miami. It's inarguably the most fast-paced title on this list, as the whole point of the game is to keep moving and keep shooting. The 2012 release is not an open-world title as the game is divided into different levels, but the setting is the 1980s, just like Retro City Rampage.

An additional factor that makes Hotline Miami so challenging is that just like the enemy, your player character will also die with a single shot. The game has a heavy emphasis on speed; you get more points the faster you clear out your enemies and keep chaining kills.

There's also a sequel, Hotline Miami 2, which is equally engaging. The games also have some of the best video game soundtracks you'll ever hear.

3) Ruiner

If you want to try top-down action games but you're put off by the retro graphics, Ruiner might be the game for you. It's the most graphically exquisite game on this list, featuring a bleak, dystopian, cyberpunk world with fancy visual effects that are made prominent during combat.

When it comes to gameplay, it's quite similar to Hotline Miami due to the fast-paced action, but it's made more complex and engaging due to the 3D aspect of it and the unique cyberpunk weapons. You also get to explore detailed semi-open environments and ride a motorcycle in the 2017-released game. The Syndicate series was a major inspiration behind Ruiner.

4) Rustler (Grand Theft Horse)

If you've ever wondered what would happen if a GTA game was set in a medieval setting, Rustler is your answer. The game even has "Grand Theft" in its title, citing its obvious inspiration. Released in 2021, Rustler is a light-hearted take on Grand Theft Auto but with an emphasis on some of the more crazier activities.

This is highlighted by the trailers, which show the protagonist engaging in shenanigans like setting fire to people and buildings, launching a cow off a catapult, and even 'horse-jacking', if there's a word for it. The combat is a bit challenging but fun, with medieval weapons like swords and crossbows, and you can ride horses and horse-drawn wagons.

5) GTA Chinatown Wars

Finally, here's a title from Rockstar themselves that pays homage to the early days of Grand Theft Auto. GTA Chinatown Wars has tons of unique features that make it feel truly immersive. It's a modern rendition of the old-school top-down action games that Rockstar used to make but with countless improvements.

There are intuitive mini-games for almost everything you can think of in a Grand Theft Auto title, including Molotov making, carjacking, hacking, drug dealing, and even dumpster diving. The combat is fairly generous compared to the 2D Universe games, and can be extremely fun, especially during the Rampage! side missions.

Released in 2009, Chinatown Wars shows that, despite switching to 3D third-person games, Rockstar still has a lot to offer in terms of top-down action games. The sheer creativity that went into designing this game is not appreciated enough.

