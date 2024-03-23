5 mobile games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

There are many mobile games like GTA to try in 2024. Playing them can help you stay busy while waiting for GTA 6, which is set to release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and other news related to it. Although Rockstar Games has released official mobile ports of their popular titles, like GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and more, trying out some games inspired by them can be a fun experience.

Additionally, these titles may keep you entertained even after GTA 6 releases, as the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel won't be coming to mobile, last-gen consoles, or even PC at launch.

With that said, let's look at five mobile games like GTA that you can play while waiting for GTA 6.

MadOut2 Big City Online and other mobile games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6

1) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox is a game by Apex Designs Games LLP. This sandbox title has many features, such as races, capture the flag-inspired modes, and numerous campaign events, like in the GTA series. It also has hourly, daily, and weekly challenges to beat.

You can craft your own events in Custom Mode, choosing from Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox's seven cities, game modes, weapons, and vehicles. Additionally, the title's extensive multiplayer lets you compete with other players, making it one of the more intriguing mobile games like GTA to try.

2) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

The Gangstar series by Gameloft has some of the best mobile games like GTA. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime is a solid entry in this franchise, allowing players to become a gang leader in Las Vegas. Interestingly, GTA San Andreas features a fictional iteration of this city: Las Venturas.

Among the activities you can partake in Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime are missions, fight-night boxing, streets fights, and open-world encounters. There are also some racing challenges and quite a few vehicles to choose from, all of which should keep you engaged as you wait for GTA 6 trailer 2.

3) MadOut2 Big City Online

MadOut2 Big City Online features both single player and online modes. The former has over 30 story missions with plot twists and elements inspired by GTA titles, while the latter lets you earn money via jobs as a gangster or a law-abiding citizen.

Furthermore, you can create and customize your character and vehicles, much like in GTA Online. The title has a vast open-world map with various locations, ranging from populated cities to the desert.

In a nutshell, MadOut2 Big City Online is one of the most fun mobile games like GTA to play while waiting for GTA 6.

4) Gangstar New Orleans

Next on the list of mobile games like GTA is Gangstar New Orleans. The title is also a part of the renowned Gangstar series and features hundreds of vehicles, many weapons, and an open-world map with unique districts.

Though its visual effects are a bit dated, even for mobile titles, Gangstar New Orleans' gameplay is quite fun. It includes story missions and a Turf War system wherein you are required to defend your turf from rival gangs.

5) Last Outlaws

Last Outlaws doesn't feature the typical GTA-styled gameplay, but it does include some similar elements. For instance, you are put in charge of a biker club and have to manage and expand your district to progress in the game. You can assemble a crew of over 40 original characters and even customize their avatar.

Last Outlaws also offers various guns to collect and properties to manage. Therefore, those looking for something unique yet not too different from Grand Theft Auto titles can give this mobile game a try while they wait for the GTA 6 release date.

