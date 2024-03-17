5 games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs (2024)

There are countless games like GTA 5 that you can play on low-end hardware, many of which are widely acclaimed. Not all players may have the system requirements necessary for running Grand Theft Auto 5. Even though it's more than a decade old, GTA 5 is still quite a demanding game that needs a somewhat decent PC to run.

There are countless open-world third-person games like GTA 5 from the 2000s that are quite similar in terms of gameplay and experience. These were quite revolutionary in their day and are still fondly remembered by gamers. You can run them on any modern setup without any issues. So here's a short list of games you should play in 2024 if you have a low-end PC.

5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end hardware

1) Mafia

The original Mafia game is still highly regarded by gamers and is considered one of the best games like GTA 5. If you're familiar with any third-person Grand Theft Auto title, Mafia should be right up your alley. However, this game doesn't share the same wackiness as Rockstar's celebrated game series.

It's much more grounded, and the gameplay focuses much on realism. Combat is harder but feels much more rewarding, and the story is quite gripping and full of twists and turns. There's a special emphasis on collecting cars, and the game includes a large collection of stunning automobiles from the 30s.

2) Gun

Neversoft's 2005 title Gun is a Western featuring open-world exploration and third-person gameplay in an action-adventure setting. It's the equivalent of Red Dead Redemption for those who don't have access to a high-end PC or an Xbox. The game is severely underrated, but it's surprisingly good, with a fast-paced, engaging Western storyline with mythical elements and the usual good vs. evil theme.

You can ride horses, use different 19th-century weapons, engage in gambling, bounty hunting, and even cattle herding. The game is also available on several consoles, including the PS2, PSP, GameCube, Xbox, and Xbox 360. Gun is technically a blend of RDR and GTA, so it can definitely be included in the list of games like GTA 5.

3) True Crime: Streets of LA

While True Crime: Streets of LA plays out similarly to many other games like GTA 5, it's from the police's perspective. You play as an undercover cop, and your playstyle decides the course of the story. There's a Good Cop/Bad Cop system determined by how much order or chaos you maintain throughout the storyline.

The gameplay is divided into four segments — shooting, fighting, stealth, and driving — and the missions focus on one of them. Melee combat is far more advanced than the earlier GTA games, and the driving mechanism focuses on scripted encounters that make chases and escapes more exciting. True Crime: Streets of LA is one of the earliest and biggest GTA competitors. It was a highly successful one, and hence, you should definitely try it out.

4) Just Cause

The first Just Cause game didn't receive as much praise as the later installments, probably because it felt a bit clunky at times. However, as far as freedom is concerned, this is by far one of the most ambitious when it comes to games like GTA 5. You can explore a massive map in countless vehicles while the combat takes place with a decent arsenal of weapons.

There's even a grappling gun that can latch onto moving vehicles or glide further when used with a parachute. You can also try Just Cause 2, another game that doesn't require a powerful PC. The second game increases everything tenfold, with a chaos system that allows for environmental destruction on a massive scale.

5) The Godfather

The Godfather is quite similar to the original Mafia but in a more fast-paced and streamlined experience. It's perfect for those who love games like GTA 5, as well as the Mafia series. The Godfather comes with its own empire-building system, where you fight to take down all the other crime families in New York and take over different businesses.

The driving is a bit lackluster, but the short length of the story means that it won't matter that much. If you're a fan of The Godfather movies, you'll be happy to learn that you'll meet many movie characters, and the story progresses alongside the movie's plot.

