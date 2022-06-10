5 toughest GTA Online heists ranked according to difficulty

Heists are one of the most popular and fun things to do in GTA Online. They were added to this iteration of the game as part of the Heists Update, released on March 10, 2015. Eventually, they expanded with specific heist updates.

Heists in GTA Online involve a series of setup missions that culminate in a high-profit crime. To plan a heist, players must be at least ranked 12 and have a high-end apartment with a heist planning room. This iteration contains eight heists, some of which are more complex than others. The following are the five toughest ones, ranked according to difficulty.

5 most challenging GTA Online heists ranked according to difficulty

5) Series A Funding

Series A Funding consists of five Heist Setups and one finale. It can be completed with a total of four players. Essentially, the target of this heist is to steal some drugs for Trevor and then help him protect them.

Players must go to the warehouse, get in position, take out the enemies, get into a vehicle, and prepare to move out. Finally, with the help of the gunner or the technical driver, the van drivers must take the van to the drop-off.

The setup cost for this heist is $40,400, while the rewards are $202,000, $404,000, and $505,000 for the easy, medium, and hard levels, respectively.

4) The Pacific Standard Job

The Pacific Standard Job is the final objective of the heists strand in Grand Theft Auto Online. This is a classic bank heist and a very detailed one.

Players must split themselves into three roles to control the crowd, demolish the security gates, hacks, and vaults, and steal the cash before escaping. The heist's most challenging aspect is escaping, as the game requires players to ride motorcycles, and they lose money if they are shot.

The setup cost for this heist is $100,000, while the rewards are $500,000, $1,000,000 and $1,250,000 for the easy, medium and hard levels, respectively.

3) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist requires players to conduct a heist against Juan Strickler, a notorious drug lord. The main goal is to access the island, neutralize or evade a heavily armed security force, breach the vault, and escape with valuable evidence and as much art, gold, and money as players can carry. This is the first heist in GTA Online that can be completed solo by players.

The setup cost for this heist is $25,000, while the rewards can range from $900,000 for the normal level to $2,090,000 for hard levels.

2) Diamond Casino Heist

Diamond Casino Heist requires players to work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in Los Santos. To complete the heist, players must steal valuables, including cash, gold, artwork, or diamonds, all in the presence of heavy security.

The best part of this heist is that it is highly replayable, with new scenarios unfolding each time it is played. Players can complete it in three different approaches, all with various types of equipment and methods.

The setup cost of this heist is $25,000, while the payouts vary depending on the items stolen:

Cash: $2,115,000, $2,326,500 for normal and hard, respectively

Artwork: $2,350,000, $2,585,000 for normal and hard, respectively

Gold: $2,585,000, $2,843,500 for normal and hard, respectively

Diamonds: $3,290,000, $3,619,000 for normal and hard, respectively

1) Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist is a three-act sequence of missions that features a new storyline in GTA Online. The story requires the protagonists to ally with two more characters to save San Andreas from total annihilation. This one is a true open-world adventure involving players on several missions, including driving underwater cars, sneaking into a secret military base, using jetpacks, hidden subs, backstabbing, and robots.

The setup cost of this heist is $65,000, $95.000 and $120,000 for the three acts, respectively. It pays out between $325,000 and $812,500 for the first act, between $475,000 and $1,187,500 for Act II, and $1,200,000 and $1,500,000 for Act III.

Despite the difficulties involved, players genuinely appreciate the heists in GTA Online since they can make the most of their time playing the game. The enormous profits involved in these heists make it a very rewarding experience altogether.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

