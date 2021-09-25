5 most underrated GTA San Andreas map locations

For one reason or another, some GTA San Andreas map locations are underappreciated by most players.

GTA San Andreas prioritizes an open-world experience, and the map locations are some of the most diverse in the entire series. Gamers will remember the likes of Grove Street, Mount Chiliad, Area 69, but not every location reaches this level of recognition.

Users can underrate some GTA San Andreas map locations, which is inevitable, given its size and scope. These sites can use a little bit more love.

Adventurous players can pay a visit to see what they're all about and why these GTA San Andreas map locations are undervalued.

Five GTA San Andreas map locations that players underrate

5) The Panopticon

This part of the countryside is shrouded in mystery. Several myths take place here, including a potential serial killer. Despite its reputation, the Panopticon is slightly overshadowed by the rest of the countryside.

Most users think about Big Foot, Mount Chiliad, or the Catalina missions. However, the Panopticon lacks their legendary statuses, and gamers are more likely to visit Whetstone than Red County.

4) Bayside Marina

There isn't much to do in this coastal area. Players can visit the boating school, but that's about all they can do. Bayside Marina is more style than substance. It breathes some life into Tierra Robada. However, nothing happens in this location. No story mission takes place here.

Nonetheless, it offers a nice scenic view of the ocean. Beta content suggests that Bayside Marina was a late addition. It would be added later as one of the GTA San Andreas map locations.

3) Yellow Bell Golf Course

This is one of the more overlooked GTA San Andreas map locations. The Yellow Bell Golf Course is found at the northernmost point of Las Venturas but serves no purpose in the storyline.

However, it does offer a golf club and caddies. Users can also find a lucky horseshoe and flowers here. GTA San Andreas does introduce sports, but golf is not among them. It does appear in Ballad of Gay Tony and GTA 5.

2) Missionary Hill

The most notable aspect of this hillside area is the radio tower. It offers one of the highest peaks in GTA San Andreas. Gamers can get a great view of the San Fierro districts, as the weather tends to be very foggy around here.

Missionary Hill only serves one purpose in the entire game: as the finish line for one of the Los Santos triathlons. At the very least, these races make good use of GTA San Andreas map locations.

1) San Andreas Fault

An earthquake clearly struck Parts of San Fiero, as several buildings and buildings were heavily damaged in certain areas. The cause of this earthquake is the San Andreas Fault. However, most players will never find it.

The fault is located underwater. It's found north of the Pleasure Domes. There is no reason to visit it. However, users can train their lung capacity here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

