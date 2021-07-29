5 underrated missions in the GTA series that tested players' patience

The GTA franchise is notorious for sprinkling a few next-to-impossible missions here and there to test the players' patience. From Vice City to Grand Theft Auto 3 and San Andreas to GTA 5, all the popular titles have had one mission or the other that almost made fans give the game up.

While some missions are crucial to the storyline and players cannot progress in the game without finishing them, certain others are merely side missions, but those who want to finish the game with 100% progress would want to get over these hurdles.

As fans eagerly await the release of GTA 6, let's take a look at 5 of the hardest missions from the GTA series that made fans break a sweat.

Hardest missions from the GTA series

Some Grand Theft Auto missions are simply impossible to complete, and those who can boast of completing these without downloading a save file certainly deserve a badge of honor.

#1 The Triathlons - Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V doesn't have the toughest missions in the series. While it can boast of nerve-breaking heists and a plethora of missions, almost all of them are doable. However, if fans have tried to complete everything in the game, they might have come across the Triathlons.

The Triathlons from GTA 5 are almost impossible to complete no matter how hard players try. The cycling, swimming, and jogging contest can test even the most veteran player's patience as none of the three characters have enough stamina to win the Triathlons.

#2 Flight School - GTA: San Andreas

To get a flying license in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, players need to learn how to fly and pass the flying tests. However, flight school missions from San Andreas are some of the toughest in the franchise as the flying controls are extremely hard to master.

On the other hand, the tricks and maneuvers the flight school expects players to perform are extremely difficult. Therefore, there are hardly any individuals who can boast of passing the Flight School in GTA: San Andreas.

#3 S.A.M - GTA III

When it comes to Grand Theft Auto listicles, GTA 3 is a title that is often left out. But one of the missions from this underrated title, S.A.M., is arguably one of the toughest from the franchise.

Short for "Surface to Air Missile," the S.A.M. mission requires players to shoot a plane trying to land on the runway and later escape the NCPD.

#4 Wrong Side of the Tracks - Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Just listening to the name of this mission from GTA: San Andreas sends fans on a trip down memory lane. Shouting at a useless Big Smoke who can hardly land a shot while trying to drive the bike and shooting at the gangsters on a moving train has to be the hardest mission in the GTA Series.

#5 Demolition Man - GTA: Vice City

Irrefutably the hardest mission in the GTA series, Demolition Man is probably the reason why a lot of players would have either downloaded a save file or left playing Vice City altogether.

Players had to use an RC helicopter to transport bombs across a construction site under a timer, and it was an exhausting nightmare, to say the least.

