5 most underrated ways to make money in GTA Online

While GTA Online doesn't exactly hold the player's hand through a strict, linear path to progression, it seems to have only one objective for players - make money. The game's objective seems pretty clear right from the get-go - to rank up and unlock more things so that players can make more money.

Money is the be-all and end-all in GTA Online as it will give players access to better weaponry, better vehicles, and overall afford them more effectiveness. So players are willing to scratch the bottom of the barrel if it means they'll be able to walk out with more cash in their pocket in GTA Online.

While Heists, Client Jobs, and others are often discussed when discussing ways to make money, this article dives into some other great ways to accrue capital in the game.

Great money-making opportunities in GTA Online that aren't talked about as much

#1 - Collectible hunting

Looking for collectibles all over the map in Los Santos and Blaine County can admittedly get pretty tiring. While it feels like a prolonged, drawn-out exercise in tedium, it is also an excellent opportunity to take in the masterful map created by Rockstar and make money while doing it.

There are plenty of collectible maps available for players to refer to in GTA Online and hunt down each collectible. There are many to pick from, such as:

Signal Jammers

Solomon's Movie Props

Action Figures

Collecting each one will net the player a small amount of money, eventually adding up to a hefty sum.

#2 - Time Trials

With each weekly update in GTA Online, players get to pick from a great variety of bonus activities, discounts, and complete time trials. Time trials show up in some regions of the map, and completing them with efficiency will net the player a decent amount of cash and RP.

While not the highest paying jobs in GTA Online, they make for an excellent cushion to fall back on when looking to scrounge some cash.

#3 - Casino Work

Casino Work is a great way to get some extra help during the Diamond Casino Heist and make some extra cash. These are some of the most entertaining bits from GTA Online, helped by hilarious casino manager Agatha Baker.

Players can also choose to do missions for the casino by purchasing a Penthouse. To start casino work, players need only call Agatha Baker and request work.

#4 - Arcade

Arcades are only required to be purchased should the player want to play the Diamond Casino Heist. Players will likely engage with the heist, which is why an Arcade is usually something players tend to have in GTA Online.

But it's not just a way to start the Diamond Casino Heist. Arcade is also a decent passive business. Besides buying new machines and new games to boost sales, the player doesn't have to do much with this business.

This business will net players a decent amount of passive cash, which is always a great way to make money in the game.

#5 - Robbing Stores/Re-selling cars

This might be the most low-profile work of GTA Online to make money and isn't exactly a good look. Yet, it is kind of cool given how fun it is to stick up a store and yell into the microphone to intimidate the clerk.

Plus, the core of Grand Theft Auto lies in the player's propensity to steal cars, which is how they can make some extra cash in GTA Online. Note that not every car stolen off the street can be sold, and some sell far better than others.