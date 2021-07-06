5 unforgettable pedestrians featured in GTA San Andreas

Pedestrians make for some really great NPCs in GTA San Andreas, bringing the bustling city to life and inciting interesting duels between CJ and the characters who cannot be controlled by the player.

Some of these fascinating pedestrians never really engage in a dialog with the protagonist while others seem to have a knack for getting into trouble and hence pulling the protagonist right into their petty games. Either way, they make for some of the most important scenes in the game and breathe life into San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most memorable pedestrains in GTA San Andreas

5) Crack Dealers

Crack Dealers are not the nicest fellows in GTA San Andreas. They don't take kindly to rejections and may get passive aggressive when their pre-established notion of notoriety is threatened. They are, however, one of the most memorable groups of NPCs in GTA San Andreas and make for some of the most interesting scenes in the game.

4) Elvis impersonators

Found in Las Venturas, Elvis impersonators are regular non-playable characters, resembling Elvis Parsley. Elvis impersonators stand out because of their stunning sense of fashion but given their passion for the arts, they are unlikely to do anything interesting in GTA San Andreas besides existing. Still, they are one of the most intriguing groups featured in GTA San Andreas and make for quite an addition.

3) Prostitutes

Regardless of whether players liked having sex with prostitutes in exchange for a few bucks or preferred to keep their moral integrity intact, these ladies, appearing late at night, made for the most revolutionary type of NPCs in GTA San Andreas.

2) Cops

Cops were undoubtedly the most hated NPCs found in GTA San Andreas, always tailing the player and creating more trouble than was necessary. Perhaps their heavy vigilance is what made GTA San Andreas so challenging at times, encouraging players to be better escape artists if they don't like keeping a low profile.

1) Members of the Grove Street Families

Members of the Grove Street families were, of course, the most interesting type of NPCs featured in GTA San Andreas. Not only did they back the player at every step of the way but they also made for some of the most incredibly memorable scenes in the game. Some, however, supported Big Smoke and stabbed CJ in the back, proving that not everyone in the gang was loyal to the protagonist.

