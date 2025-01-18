5 of the most useless weapons in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online's weapon catalog is pretty expansive and diverse, giving players lots of different options to choose from. Guns, rifles, and explosives are among the most important tools in the game, so picking the best ones is crucial. It is also very important to be thorough with your choices, as weapons can be pricey, and an expensive price tag doesn't always mean utility.

In fact, Rockstar Games has introduced quite a few arms over the years that may seem intriguing but are best avoided. So, in this article, we will take a look at five of the most useless weapons in GTA Online in 2025.

Compact EMP Launcher and 4 other most useless weapons in GTA Online in 2025

1) Precision Rifle

Precision Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Precision Rifle debuted in the summer of 2022. Since it is in the Sniper Rifles class, one would assume that it would have the basic characteristics of that category, but that is not exactly the case. For instance, although it is a single-shot weapon like any regular sniper rifle, it lacks a scope.

Trending

A scope, or any other useful attachments for that matter, cannot be equipped even via customization. The damage dealt is comparable to the standard GTA Online Sniper Rifle, but the Precision Rifle costs $450,000. For context, the former can be bought for just $20,000. Moreover, there are better sniper rifles available, such as the Heavy Sniper and its upgraded MK II variant.

2) Battle Rifle

Battle Rifle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Battle Rifle seems to have potential. It deals a decent amount of damage, and is even effective at range. But what holds it back is the lack of useful attachments like a scope, grip, and flashlight, that are available for other assault rifles.

Add to that its $497,500 price tag, and getting the Battle Rifle doesn't seem like a wise decision. The Service Carbine is a good alternative to this weapon. While it cannot be equipped with a scope either, it has room for other upgrades. Furthermore, it can be obtained for free, and players can make a bit of money in the process as well.

The recently introduced El Strickler Military Rifle is another alternative for those on GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

3) Compact EMP Launcher

Compact EMP Launcher (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Compact EMP Launcher shoots projectiles that can disable vehicles on impact. This suggests that it would be useful in dealing with pursuers, but that is sadly not the case.

The Compact EMP Launcher's effect lasts for only a matter of seconds, which makes it virtually useless. Players can instead just use explosives to put an end to any pursuer permanently. It may be useful in some situations, but those are rare and not worth spending as much as $525,000 on this weapon in GTA Online.

4) Widowmaker

Widowmaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Widowmaker is basically a reskin of the standard Minigun. Instead of bullets, this weapon shoots laser beams and looks quite futuristic; but the performance is pretty much the same. Additionally, the Widowmaker costs $449,000; whereas the Minigun is priced at just $47,000.

One upside that the Widowmaker has over the Minigun is that it is available to players at Rank 1. It can be destructive, but doesn't offer anything too special to make it worth spending nearly half a million in GTA Online. In fact, you can easily go through heists and missions without this weapon.

5) Unholy Hellbringer

Unholy Hellbringer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unholy Hellbringer is yet another futuristic weapon in GTA Online that shoots laser beams instead of bullets. It falls in the Machine Guns class, and is able to fire its ammunition without the need for frequent reloads.

However, some of Hellbringer's attributes — a rather slow firing rate, high recoil, and relatively wider bullet spread — prevent it from being a viable option, especially at a price of $449,000. The Combat MG, or even its MK II variant, would be better (and cheaper) options.

Also check: 5 best guns in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage update)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback