5 most value-for-money high-end apartments in GTA Online

GTA Online players can be quite particular when it comes to picking their high-end apartments around Los Santos. Players need these apartments to begin their heist missions with GTA Online.

Picking the right high-end apartment is similar to picking the right Executive Office. Players want to be happy that the property has everything it needs, and in this case, that the players can feel at home there too without breaking the bank.

This article will guide players through five apartments in GTA Online that offer the most value for their money.

5 GTA Online apartments that pack a lot of punch for their cost

With so many high-end apartments on offer in GTA Online, the players need to know more about each of them to see which ones provide the highest features/cost ratio.

1) 4 Integrity Way

GTA Online players will get a lot for their money at $476,000 for Apartment #28 at 4 Integrity Way. For less than half a million dollars, this apartment is perfect for players that own the Maze Bank Tower Executive Office, as it is situated right next door.

The 10-car garage is located at the rear of the building, providing extra security. Another added bonus is the fact that players looking to grind can request their Terrobyte and have it spawned in the car park directly behind the building.

2) Eclipse Towers

Apartment #40 in the Eclipse Towers building is great value-for money in GTA Online. With a price-tag of only $391,000, players receive a 10-car garage and get situated very well in the city with a view of the Vinewood sign.

The stunning view from the apartment gives GTA Online players a look at the entirety of Los Santos. Owning the Arcade next door is a bonus that helps some players focus on much of their missions in and around the area.

Many GTA Online players that operate out of the Maze Bank West Executive Office will also like the apartment as it is situated right around the corner.

3) Tinsel Towers

Apratment #42 in the Tinsel Towers building costs a little more than the 4 Integrity way location, but still falls under half a million dollars at $492,000. It boasts one of the best views in GTA Online, along with a 10-car garage from players to store their vehicles.

A beautiful view of the city looks towards the Del Perro Pier. The high-end interior adds to the quality of this apartment, giving the players the most bang for their buck.

4) Alta Street Tower

Apartment #57 in the Alta Street Tower is a very good value-for-money apartment, even if the view is not as high up in the city. The main thing the players note is that this apartment costs only $223,000 and still comes with a 10-car garage.

This fantastic downtown location puts the players close to the main Ammu-Nation store with a gun range in the city. It also provides players with easy access to the airport, which can be pretty handy in GTA Online.

5) Del Perro Heights

Despite the view being pretty bad from Aptartment #7 in Del Perro Heights, the place only costs $205,000. The lowest-cost high-end apartment that has windows and a 10-car garage. This garage in GTA, especially at such a low cost for an apartment with any kind of view, is a great deal.

Players have cited not seeing many other GTA Online players in this apartment building, so perhaps it would be perfect for players trying to keep out of the way of others. The final bonus at this location is its proximity to the Lombank West office, which some players might already own.

