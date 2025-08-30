5 ways in which GTA 6 can improve the police system

The new police mechanics in GTA 6 will be fascinating to witness. In the past, players voiced their concerns about GTA 5's cops being unnecessarily overpowered and behaving unrealistically. Since the community has huge hopes for the next installment, Rockstar Games should drastically improve how cops operate in Leonida.

Hence, here are a few ways in which Rockstar Games can improve the police system in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 ways in which the police system in GTA 6 can be enhanced

1) Six-star wanted level

Six-star wanted level can return to GTA 6 (Image via Reddit/iWasAwesome)

Previous GTA games in the 3D era had a total of six star wanted levels. At the highest level, the military is deployed on players, with tanks and fighter choppers constantly shooting them down.

In GTA 5, Rockstar Games removed the sixth star. At five stars, players are chased with NOOSE vans, helicopters, and massive roadblocks with spike stripes.

In GTA 6, Rockstar Games should bring the six-star wanted level back, where the military hunts down the players like in the older games.

2) EMP attacks

Higher-level police can use EMP to shut down players' vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Even at the highest wanted level, the police rarely use more advanced technologies to stop players in GTA 5. The NOOSE teams will only bring slightly heavier guns and throw a few tear gas grenades.

Hence, in GTA 6, Rockstar Games should equip higher wanted level units with more tech, particularly an EMP, that can be used on a player's vehicle to instantly switch it off. This will add to the challenge in police chases.

3) Better boxing-in movements

The Police must be able to box a vehicle in more effectively (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, the NOOSE team's vans hardly hit players from the side or the front to box them in. When compared to police systems in other games, GTA's cops never box a player's car in by using different car formations.

Hence, in GTA 6, the developers can add more advanced police driving AI that can box players using advanced tactics. These maneuvers can be used by higher-level police for a more challenging chase.

4) Less aggressive at lower levels

Lower-level police in GTA 6 can give warnings and only arrest players (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, if players commit a small crime like stealing a regular car or fighting with an NPC, they get a one-star police. However, these lower-level police officers are quite aggressive and immediately start shooting the player without any warning.

Hence, the aggression level can be toned down in GTA 6, especially in lower-level wanted levels. In one or two stars, the police can threaten players and arrest them without pulling the trigger. Even taser guns can be used to immobilize the in-game characters.

5) Apt response based on the nature of the crime

The police's behavior should dynamically change based on the player's actions (Image via Rockstar Games || Wiki)

Lastly, the police in previous GTA titles behave the same way, no matter what crime the player commits. In GTA 6, Rockstar Games should create dynamic AI for police, so that they act differently based on what the player is doing. For example, if the player removes the weapon and does not react, the police should not shoot and simply arrest them.

Furthermore, the response time and aggression of cops can be different based on the location and the type of crime. This way, the police system will feel a lot more polished and advanced in the upcoming title.

