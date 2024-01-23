5 ways GTA 6 can revamp the in-game internet

The GTA series made use of an in-game internet feature starting with Grand Theft Auto 4. The protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 can access it through their mobile phones or computers. There are custom-made websites, some of which are just humorous references, while others are completely functional.

GTA Online makes the most of the internet, as players frequently need to access the online stores of several vehicle dealers to purchase vehicles. With GTA 6, Rockstar is expected to take things even further, as evidenced by the game's first trailer. With that in mind, this article discusses some things they can do to make the in-game internet more fun to use than it has been in the franchise's journey so far.

5 ways in which GTA 6 can revitalize the in-game internet

1) More interactive mobiles

In-game internet as well as mobile phones were first introduced in GTA 4. However, mobiles in the game were only used for things like calling or messaging friends and other contacts. This changed in Grand Theft Auto 5, where mobiles could be used to access the internet, opening up the possibility of several other features.

In the next game, mobiles should resemble their real-life counterparts more closely. There could be new apps for different functions, such as TV or mini-games. Rockstar could take inspiration from GTA RP, as most RP servers use realistic-looking smartphones with a modern layout.

2) Snapmatic posts and reels

The GTA 6 trailer showcased several bizarre yet hilarious moments based on real-life viral incidents in Florida. Most of these were shown through what looks like Rockstar's version of Instagram or TikTok. Now, Rockstar Games already has a parody of Instagram called Snapmatic, but it had limited functionality in Grand Theft Auto 5.

For Grand Theft Auto 6, the developer could add a Snapmatic post and reel functionality to the game, allowing players to shoot their own reels and post them. There could be a dynamic feature where other people would react to the player's posts on social media, even in a limited manner.

This could even be implemented in GTA 6 Online, where players upload their posts or reels to an in-game social media service that can be accessed by other players.

3) Active social media

The HD Universe GTA games have different social media platforms based on ones from real life. This includes Lifeinvader, based on Facebook; Snapmatic, based on Instagram; and Bleeter, based on X. There were some dating services like Love Meet and Hush Smush as well.

These social media platforms need to be revitalized for Grand Theft Auto 6, and they should take a more active role during missions and story changes. They should also be interactable, with sites like Lifeinvader providing regular updates. Rockstar could take inspiration from Insomniac's Spider-Man series, which adds a social media feature to make the world feel more lively.

4) Livestreaming

If Rockstar adds a way to post photos to Snapmatic or other social media platforms, there should also be a way to livestream. This could be added through missions or implemented as a gameplay feature that could be used at will.

Another way to introduce livestreaming could be through Grand Theft Auto 6 Online, just like reels and posts.

5) Dating

It's high time that Rockstar brings back dating in a Grand Theft Auto title. This feature was first introduced in the GTA San Andreas, where CJ could date several girlfriends. It was also reimplemented in Grand Theft Auto 4, where players could use the internet for dating. This feature could be brought back in the next game through the in-game internet.

Some fans might find it odd to have a dating feature in the game since the protagonists, Jason and Lucia, are a couple. In that case, Rockstar could add this feature to the multiplayer counterpart instead so as to give the Online protagonist some more depth.

