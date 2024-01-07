5 ways in which GTA 6 can improve Online mode with GTA RP

GTA 6 is about to release next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and while Rockstar has given a sneak peek into the story mode, fans still don't know much about multiplayer. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto Online is still active and receives frequent updates.

Many predict that the upcoming multiplayer game mode will draw heavily from GTA RP as the team that made FiveM (the mod that allows RP) joined Rockstar last year.

Grand Theft Auto RP features many roleplaying elements that make it vastly different from GTA Online, offering a more immersive, realistic experience. Rockstar can definitely make use of these elements to improve the multiplayer gameplay in the upcoming game, and here are some of the ways to do so.

5 things Rockstar can take from GTA RP to improve GTA 6 Online

1) RP progression

GTA 6 could add some roleplaying aspect to its multiplayer mode by taking inspiration from Grand Theft Auto RP. For instance, players could have more skills to deal with, which could all be upgraded by playing the game more frequently. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas had a similar mechanic, where the protagonist, CJ, had separate skill levels for each weapon, as well as different types of vehicles.

This would make for a unique playthrough for each player, as they would have different strengths and weaknesses. In short, this would make Grand Theft Auto 6's Online Mode a true RPG. GTA Online currently uses a more simplified version of this feature, where, for example, players have a single shooting skill for all weapons instead of individual skill progression.

2) Careers

A major aspect of Grand Theft Auto RP is its focus on the roles that each character must play. Not all players choose to be criminals; some can be cops, and others even prefer playing as an ordinary person with an ordinary job. In the multiplayer mode for Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar can include separate careers for cops, robbers, paramedics, firefighters, and even taxi drivers.

Some of the more mundane jobs might not be too appealing, but small part-time gigs like managing a restaurant could be added in. In this way, players would also interact with each other more frequently. This would also allow for missions where different players take up completely different roles. For instance, in a bank robbery mission, some players can be robbers, whereas others will be the cops.

3) Popular GTA RP characters

When Rockstar announced that they had acquired Cfx.re (the modding team behind FiveM), they also stated that they would be creating dedicated roleplay servers and supporting the RP community. The content creators on famous RP servers like NoPixel have created a plethora of characters, and some of these have enjoyed widespread internet fame.

As such, when Rockstar releases GTA 6 Online, they could bring in these creators and feature their characters. For instance, they might be associated with a mission or hand out certain missions. They could even be featured on some of the purchasable businesses.

4) More interactivity

One of the most enjoyable aspects of GTA RP is that it has far more features than Grand Theft Auto 5 or its online counterpart. For instance, someone playing as a cop can arrest other players. Some servers focus on realism and include survival elements like hunger, thirst, and more.

Players in RP servers get access to a better mobile with more features, can buy and customize countless apartments, and even sell their old vehicles to other players. If all of this is possible in a game as old as Grand Theft Auto 5, it shouldn't be hard to implement these features in Grand Theft Auto 6.

5) No pay-to-win

In Grand Theft Auto Online, purchasable properties and vehicles have highly inflated prices, and earning money is a tedious process that requires intensive grinding. However, by spending real-life money on Shark Cards, players get an instant cash boost. This can be unfair to those who want to spend too much money on a game that's already paid for.

There's no such thing in RP, where players have to earn money by doing jobs, and the prices aren't intentionally inflated. If Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode was implemented in this way, there would be no pay-to-win aspect to it, and it would appeal to even more players.

In other news, the infamous Florida Joker has threatened Rockstar once more, threatening that he will collaborate with the GTA 6 hacker.

