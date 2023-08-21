5 reasons why GTA 6 RP will be the best in the series

Fans have high expectations for GTA 6 RP due to Rockstar Games' acquisition of Cfx.re, Grand Theft Auto 5's FiveM mod client developer. The news came off as a big surprise as nobody expected such a move on Rockstar's part due to its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, and its complicated relationship with modders in the past. Now that Cfx.re is a part of one of the biggest gaming studios ever, roleplaying in the next game has the potential to be truly great.

However, it must be remembered that Rockstar hasn't stated anything at all about GTA 6 RP or what Cfx.re's role will be in their upcoming release. Yet, many fans are quite sure that the former will be the best in the series.

Rockstar Games' acquisition of Cfx.re and four more reasons why GTA 6 RP will be the best in the series

1) The RP community is bigger than ever

In Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode, players can make money via in-game missions or GTA Online money glitches. It is pretty fun, but the title's community has a big interest in roleplaying. RP servers allow players to get far more creative than in the official multiplayer mode. This is one of its biggest attractions.

Over the years, the RP community has grown exponentially and is bigger than ever today. The majority will most likely migrate to Grand Theft Auto 6 once it releases. With years of experience in hand, the sequel's roleplaying scenario will have a big advantage from the get-go.

2) Rockstar Games' acquisition of Cfx.re

On August 11, 2023, Rockstar Games mentioned in their Roleplay Community Update that they had acquired Cfx.re. This team of modders is responsible for one of the best GTA 5 mod clients, FiveM. It is home to countless RP servers, some of which even feature popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers.

Fans began speculating about the future of in-game roleplaying immediately after the news. As Cfx.re is now a part of Rockstar, many think that RP servers might be integrated officially into Grand Theft Auto 6. If that turns out to be true, Cfx.re could do wonders with their skill and Rockstar's resources.

3) RP servers of Grand Theft Auto characters

Just a few days back, the voice actor of Franklin Clinton in GTA 5, Shawn Fonteno, posted a teaser of his official RP server that is expected to arrive sometime soon. Although the tweet featuring the teaser has now been deleted, it was available long enough to excite a large portion of the fanbase.

The details regarding Shawn Fonteno's RP server are unknown at the moment, but it might lead to voice actors of popular Grand Theft Auto characters coming up with their own or appearing in other official RP servers in GTA 6.

4) New map

Needless to say, the GTA 6 map will be a breath of fresh air. Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for nearly a decade, and most players have gotten bored of Los Santos and Blaine County. Hence, the next game's map will not only be refreshing for the story mode but also potential RP servers.

According to rumors, Grand Theft Auto 6 might be set in Vice City. That location is based on Miami and is different from the environment of San Andreas. It is also being suggested that the sequel's map will be the biggest in the series yet, so any RP server will naturally be benefitted.

5) New features

Rockstar Games go above and beyond with every new release. While Grand Theft Auto 5 was great at launch, it feels a bit outdated in 2023. Hence, GTA 6 RP's gameplay will be impacted by everything that GTA 6 improves over its prequel.

Leaks suggest improved Police AI, new character animations, and several other features. This can potentially elevate roleplaying in this series to a whole new level, attracting even more players to the scene.

