GTA 5's Franklin Shawn Fonteno teases his own GTA RP server coming soon

Franklin Clinton's voice actor, Shawn Fonteno, has just posted a teaser clip of his upcoming official GTA 5 RP server. The video was uploaded to his Twitter account and is about 15 seconds long but does not feature any specific details. Nevertheless, it excited the fans at possibly having an opportunity to interact with the man behind one of Grand Theft Auto's most popular characters like never before.

This is seemingly just a glimpse into the future of roleplaying in this title after Rockstar Games acquired reputed FiveM RP developer, Cfx.re. Whether the voice actors of GTA 5's other two protagonists will also come up with similar RP servers is unknown at the moment.

Franklin's voice actor from GTA 5, Shawn Fonteno, teases his own upcoming RP server on Twitter

Expand Tweet

Shawn Fonteno's uploaded teaser clip was captioned "Teaser" followed by five tick marks, possibly indicating Grand Theft Auto 5. The 15-second long video clip began with a close-up of a green Lowrider vehicle, whose license plate was labeled as Franklin, followed by a shot of that car drifting, concluding with a man sleeping on his bed.

The video also featured captions that said, "Shawn Presents the official GTA RP server for Shawn Fonteno." No further details regarding this upcoming RP server have been disclosed yet.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled at the news, with one even inviting Shawn to meet them outside a barbershop.

Expand Tweet

Another user hoped that this RP server would not be limited to just the PC versions of the game. RP servers up to this point have been integrated into Grand Theft Auto 5 via mods and hence, are unavailable on consoles.

Expand Tweet

That said, as Rockstar Games has now acquired the developers of the FiveM RP server mod client, Cfx.re, many within the gaming community want RP servers to get officially integrated into GTA 5.

Roleplaying has become one of the most popular aspects of this game over the years. Even though it has its own multiplayer mode, the existence of RP servers has added a completely new dimension to it.

Although Rockstar is yet to announce anything regarding RP servers officially being made a part of their 2013 release, fans hope that Cfx.re's acquisition results in Grand Theft Auto 6 featuring RP servers by default.

Poll : Do you think the voice actors of Michael and Trevor will also come up with their own RP servers? Yes No 0 votes