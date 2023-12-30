3 critical singleplayer features that GTA 6 should have

GTA 6, the upcoming entry in Rockstar's esteemed Grand Theft Auto franchise, is coming out in 2025. So far, they've only released one trailer, but it has revealed a lot about what the next game will be having. Players got to take a look at the map, the protagonists, and several other details. However, this has prompted many to look back at the series and make a list of things that they would like to see in the next game.

These are crucial features that were either missing or were not always implemented properly in the newer titles. With how long Grand Theft Auto 6 has remained under development and how much hype it's generated, fans expect to see these features in it. So here are three such single-player features that GTA 6 should include.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

3 most vital features that GTA 6 needs to have

1) Adjustable FOV

The upcoming game needs a more adjustable FOV slider, as the FOV setting in GTA 5 is very restrictive. Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first game in the series to feature a first-person camera mode, and this was exclusive to the Enhanced Edition, released on PC in 2015. Although Rockstar included the ability to set the FOV (Field of View), the values were too low.

Grand Theft Auto 5 comes with a very narrow FOV by default, which is around 85º horizontal and 55º vertical. As a result, the game feels weirdly claustrophobic in the first-person camera mode. This is further exacerbated while driving vehicles, as the perspective appears zoomed in. The dashboard is completely obscured, while the windscreen is only partially visible.

Despite the first-person feature being released back in 2015, Rockstar Games still hasn't increased the FOV values in the game. Hopefully, they'll implement a better FOV slider in Grand Theft Auto 6. Since this feature is present in most modern titles, it isn't too much to ask for.

2) Pickable objects

The ability to pick up and use items should be another vital feature that should be present in GTA 6. Implemented back in Grand Theft Auto 4, this feature didn't return in the next game. Niko Bellic can pick up a variety of random items like bricks, bottles, and cans and throw them at NPCs.

This feature can be improved further in the next game by allowing players to pick up larger objects and use them as makeshift weapons. As revealed by the 2022 leaks, Rockstar is rumored to be bringing back this feature to some extent. While there's no information on the total number and variety of pickable objects in the next game, the list should be larger and more diverse than in GTA 4.

The leaks also hint at custom animations for picking up weapons in the next game, which is another welcome change. In GTA 6, players will reportedly only be able to carry a limited number of weapons, so the ability to pick up items and weapons would make for an overall realistic and immersive experience.

3) Purchasable safehouses and property

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was the last single-player GTA game where players could buy and manage multiple safehouses and properties. While this feature is present in Grand Theft Auto Online, it is strangely missing from Story Mode. Michael, Franklin, and Trevor all have individual safehouses, but their availability is decided by the campaign progress.

This was a bit disappointing, considering how big the GTA 5 map was in comparison to San Andreas. Moreover, Rockstar brought back purchasable safehouses and different types of properties in Grand Theft Auto Online. Online players can use any of their properties as safehouses, as most of them come with a bed and other amenities.

The GTA 6 map is very likely to be much bigger than any of its predecessors, and as such, it's imperative that Rockstar introduces purchasable safehouses. Having multiple save points all over the map would help with exploration, especially in the smaller towns and the countryside.

The feature can be improved further with the ability to customize these safehouses, which is present to some extent in Grand Theft Auto Online.

