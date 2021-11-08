5 ways in which GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition might revive the GTA franchise

For a long time, Rockstar had been relatively quiet when it comes to releasing new GTA games. This was until they revealed a remastered version of the 3D Universe GTA trilogy. It was quite a surprising revelation, and fans are naturally ecstatic about it.

The GTA series has been mostly dormant since the release of GTA 5. There haven't been any new games other than ports of existing titles. Now that the remastered trilogy is coming out, it might finally resuscitate this franchise.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: 5 ways in which it can inject fresh blood into Rockstar's franchise

1) It will attract a new generation of gamers to the series

There are a sizable number of GTA fans who have only played the later games in the series. These gamers will have the opportunity to relive the original 3D Universe trilogy with updated graphics and gameplay.

While they may not be able to play with the original graphics and mechanics to absorb the true essence, it will be better than nothing. Furthermore, they can do so without any of the complications that come with running the original games on modern systems.

2) New ideas for content creators

For quite some time, most GTA streamers on YouTube and Twitch have only been making content related to GTA 5 and its many variations (RP and Online).

Any content related to the original trilogy usually revolves around mods that make the games compatible on modern configurations. With mods for graphics, weapons, vehicles and so much more, players were spoilt for choice.

With the release of the remastered trilogy, things are expected to change. Players will finally be able to find out what Rockstar's reworked versions will look and feel like. Will they be on par with the inexhaustive creativity of the community, or will they falter way before?

3) Act as a placeholder until GTA 6's release

With the announcement of the remastered trilogy, Rockstar effectively stopped a large number of their fanbase from demanding GTA 6.

Although a sizable portion of the community is still waiting for an announcement related to it, the majority of gamers are been satisfied with the upcoming remastered Trilogy. Well, at least for the time it takes players to finish everything the upcoming titles have to offer.

4) Reach out to a wider audience

The Definitive Edition trilogy will be available on all current-gen and last-gen consoles, as well as PCs and mobile devices. It is also the third GTA game to be released on a Nintendo console, and the first on the Switch.

Thus, Rockstar has made certain that no gamers are left out of experiencing the remastered Trilogy. This will undoubtedly bring a larger audience to the GTA franchise, which will be beneficial in the future when the next game is released.

5) Revive the legacy of the 3D Universe

The original 3D Universe trilogy is revered in the gaming community as a game changer. These games gave birth to a completely new subgenre of open-world games. However, there is no doubt that the experience today will not be the same as it was in the early 2000s.

The adventures and shenanigans of Claude, Tommy, and CJ are just some of the features that have led to fans sticking with the franchise for years. While much of the original player base has been dwindling for years now, the numbers are expected to get buffed up soon.

Nonetheless, the opportunity to replay these titles in their remastered versions is something that the entire gaming community is looking forward to.

