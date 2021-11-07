5 worst GTA 3 cars that players should avoid using in the remastered trilogy

The GTA 3 cars were great when they were the first 3D GTA representation. However, the advances in the GTA franchise leave the cars from GTA 3 in the dust.

There will always be fond memories of many cars from this first 3D game, but equally, the worst cars will not go unforgotten. This article will show five cars that are not worth driving again in the re-mastered GTA 3.

Cars GTA 3 players have not missed

1) Idaho

I had a Idaho (Image via Sportskeeda)

This GTA 3 car had some speed but bad acceleration and handling. As seen in GTA Vice City, Idaho, a step down from a car like the Esperanto is a car to avoid in the new GTA Trilogy.

2) Landstalker

Stalker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Almost as a joke against SUVs in the 90s, Rockstar made sure to make the Landsalker a volatile car in GTA 3. With terrible handling, the car would flip quickly. Players are recommended to avoid this car in the new GTA 3: Definitive Edition.

3) Pony

That's not a pony (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pony is not a player-friendly vehicle to drive in GTA 3. It was a very top-heavy vehicle that would easily overturn on sharp corners, and it had an unimpressive acceleration and top speed.

It's okay for a slow and tedious delivery mission, but generally, it is one of the worst. Players should avoid the Pony as well as the Rumpo in the re-mastered GTA 3: Definitive Edition.

4) Manana

Slow and sort of steady (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the smallest and ugliest cars to be in the game, players may as well avoid driving the Manana in GTA 3: Definitive Edition. This car is the worst for being super slow, with mediocre handling. As well as being a reasonably ugly car, it has plenty of other shortcomings.

5) The Stallion

Fast but hard to handle (Image via YouTube @ Naizurus)

At first sight, the Stallion looks like it might be quite an impressive car. Even though it does have great speed, the bad thing about the Stallion is its handling which makes it nearly impossible to drive well. Players of the GTA 3: Definitive Edition could use it in drag races, but it's not good for much else.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha