5 worst GTA 4 missions of all time

GTA 4 has one of the best storylines in the series. Its unique and realistic take resulted in a much more serious plot. However, this also made most of the missions dull.

The majority of missions followed a similar pattern: move from point A to point B and kill a target. Comparatively, the other GTA games have a lot of mission variety. The 3D trilogy had a diverse range of missions, many of which were over-the-top but fun.

While GTA 4 did present a compelling storyline, the increased focus on realism affected its mission structure. This article lists a few of the worst missions in the game that many players didn't like.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 4: Some of the worst missions in the game

5) The Puerto Rican Connection

It's tough to decide which is more annoying, Manny Escuela himself or the missions he provides. This is a classic example of the boring mission structure in GTA 4. Players have to tail some targets on a train and kill them when they exit.

4) Pegorino's Pride

This is the first mission that Pegorino offers to Niko Bellic in GTA 4. It also introduces players to a recurring mission structure, that of keeping watch over another character.

As expected, protecting Pegorino is easier said than done. He can get swarmed quite quickly if players are not experienced shooters.

3) Luck of the Irish

This mission is almost the same as the previous one. Instead of Pegorino, players have to defend Patrick in this mission. This time, however, one of the attackers gets too close to him. This is why many players fail to complete the mission.

2) Catch the Wave

Catch the Wave is another mission where players are required to protect a character. This makes it more than obvious that the missions in GTA 4 were monotonous. To make matters worse, Phil, the guy Niko is supposed to defend, decides to combat heavily armed enemies with just a pistol.

1) Paper Trail

Paper Trail stands out among the other missions on this list. It's fun to take a break from the mundane missions and do something a little more outrageous once in a while. Even though it appears to be exciting, this mission can easily go wrong.

Players have to line up their helicopter for Jacob to take a shot at the target, who's on another helicopter. What makes it annoying is that Jacob will frequently miss his targets and waste the rockets in this mission.

